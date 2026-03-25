Why Is Donald Trump Pushing the SAVE Act? Wolff Has a Theory

Michael Wolff, a biographer of Donald Trump, has predicted what could be the president’s next move. According to Wolff, the president’s next aim may be to soften the blow after the GOP loses in the midterm elections. Wolff noted that the Trump-touted SAVE America Act is expected to fail. The bill would potentially restrict millions of Americans from casting ballots as new barriers to voter registration are imposed.

Speaking on The Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast, Wolff noted that despite the potential for massive failure, the president wants to move ahead with the SAVE Act. It may be his plan to help the GOP mitigate a potentially significant loss in the upcoming midterms.

President Trump has ramped up pressure on Republicans to pass the Save America Act, a bill that would require people to provide proof of citizenship to register to vote. But the bill might not help Republicans as much as Trump thinks. https://t.co/C49ooHH1S3 pic.twitter.com/NZtkwmGn6C — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) March 24, 2026

The author said, “It’s just what is to his advantage is just the narrative that the election system in the United States is broken.” He added, “And chaos is to his advantage, and to create a bubble of uncertainty and controversy around that, no matter what happens, reverts to his advantage.”

Wolff told co-host Joanna Coles, “Let’s assume this [bill] is not going to pass. So why is he doing this? The reason he is doing this is to set up and to continue the narrative when he loses the midterms.” He added, “This then becomes the reason he lost the midterms, and he lost the midterms illegitimately… we’ve set up the enemy here.”

Wolff’s comments came amid numerous polls showing a major dip in Trump’s approval ratings. A CNN poll tracker from February 17 to March 4 showed that the 79-year-old POTUS has a higher disapproval rating than approval. He is at 59% disapproval, while only 38% approves of his performance, as per the CNN poll.

On Tuesday, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “Democrats are desperate to keep illegals, no matter how bad or dangerous they may be, in the Country. They want them to VOTE! That’s why they are fighting so hard to neutralize ICE. We will fight them all the way, and WIN.”

Donald J. Trump Truth Social Post 01:48 AM EST 03.24.26 Democrats are desperate to keep illegals, no matter how bad or dangerous they me be, in the Country. They want them to VOTE! That’s why they are fighting so hard to neutralize ICE. We will fight them all the way, and WIN! — Commentary Donald J. Trump Posts From Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) March 24, 2026

However, Wolff believes, “He’s pushing this forward because he has pushed this story forward from day one of his political career. That’s what, essentially, his politics is founded on this… narrative.” Coles jumped in, “So if he wins, the system is perfect. And if he loses, the system is rigged.”

Wolff claimed, “Yes, but he’s not going to win. So the system is going to be rigged.”

As Trump focuses on preparing a narrative for potential GOP losses, his other moves have further affected his approval ratings. The partial government shutdown over DHS funding and his surprise war on Iran only added fuel to the fire, to say the least.