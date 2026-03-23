Fact-Check: Trump’s 100% Approval Rating Claim Lacks Context

On Friday, while speaking with reporters, Donald Trump made a surprising claim. The POTUS said that a CNN poll had given him a 100% approval rating as the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran escalates. However, a quick fact-check showed that his claim was misleading.

Speaking with reporters, the president said,

“I seem to have great support. CNN came out with a poll today that I’m at 100%. They said they have never seen a poll like that. The CNN poll said I’m at 100%.”

His claim was not true as he mentioned the wrong network name. It was not a CNN poll, buIt was not a CNN poll, but an NBC poll that gave him a 100% approval rating.

One user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “The CNN poll Trump highlighted (and likely called “100%”) refers to a recent NBC News survey featured on CNN this week (around March 18, 2026). CNN’s chief data analyst Harry Enten broke it down on air, stunned by the results: 100% approval rating from self-identified MAGA Republicans (…) with 0% disapproval!”

Trump: I seem to have great support. CNN came out with a poll today that I’m at 100%. They said they have never seen a poll like that. The CNN poll said I’m at 100%.

pic.twitter.com/UEWFnTYbmC — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) March 22, 2026

Trump’s claim quickly became a hot topic on social media, with users mocking the POTUS. “The only poll I would believe that he polled 100% at is ‘does Trump use too much spray tan?'” one wrote. Another added, “Trump doesn’t live in reality. His handlers have too much influence and, thus, power, and no one at his age should be president.”

Meanwhile, according to the CNN poll tracker, the 79-year-old currently has a higher disapproval rating than approval rating. The most recent CNN poll, from Feb. 17 to March 4, showed a 59% disapproval rating for the POTUS and a 38% approval rating. This is far from his claim of a 100% approval rating.

Meanwhile, his claim came at a time when there was already massive backlash over the escalation of tensions with Iran. The conflict has led to 13 American casualties and has driven up gas prices across the U.S. The conflict has led to 13 American casualties and has driven up gas prices across the U.S.

BREAKING: Trump’s net approval rating hits a historic low at -15.3%. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) March 18, 2026

As the conflict continues, Reuters reported that the Trump administration is deploying thousands of Marines and sailors to the Middle East. The POTUS recently had a phone call with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to discuss the war.

Previously, he criticized the U.K. and other NATO allies for not joining American efforts to end the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. On Sunday, the two leaders agreed that the reopening is crucial for the global economy. However, they failed to reach an agreement over the military approach.