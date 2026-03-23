Trump Called ‘War Criminal’ by Protesters as NATO Allies Push Back on Iran Strikes

Donald Trump drew criticism as protestors in NATO-allied countries took to the streets. On Saturday, several protestors in Montreal took to the streets and put up demonstrations against the U.S-Israel strikes on Iran. These people used megaphones to condemn the decisions taken by Trump and Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to launch the surprise attacks on Iran since Feb. 28.

The protestors used mocking placards, as they underlined the global concerns over gas and crude oil shortages. They shamed the two countries for bringing neighboring nations into uncertainty with their continued attacks on Iran. Banners with lines like “Israel and Ped****** Trump Bombs Iran Over Lies Now Your Family Struggles As Food & Gas Goes Up” grabbed attention. Some of them even carried effigies of Trump and Netanyahu wearing blood-smeared aprons.

Mass protests in Spain: Demands to expel US troops and withdraw from NATO Thousands of Spaniards participated in mass protests on Sunday, demanding the expulsion of US troops, the closure of US bases, and withdrawal from NATO. pic.twitter.com/bq5IsBcWR7 — S. Blackwood | Briefs (@BlackwoodBrief) March 22, 2026

A similar uprising broke out in Madrid as well. Nearly 4,000 demonstrators gathered to rally against the Iran strikes. Their retaliation comes days after Donald Trump criticized Spain. He had labeled Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez a loser for refusing to allow the use of their joint military bases to launch strikes in Iran.

As a result, Spanish protestors hoisted massive cutouts featuring Trump and Netanyahu. Both caricatures depicted them as war criminals posing for mugshots.

Elsewhere in Edinburgh and Amsterdam, similar protests took place. These incidents coincided with the International Day for the Elimination of Racial Discrimination. Strong anti-Trump and anti-Israeli sentiments were abundantly displayed, and effigies depicted the two leaders as villains.

These NATO-allied countries have pushed back against U.S. actions in Iran after the U.S. President repeatedly reprimanded them for lack of support. Like Spain, Switzerland has halted issuing any new arms export licenses to the U.S. as of now. They cited the need for a neutral stance as the escalations in Middle Eastern nations have only worsened.

In the wake of these recent developments, Donald Trump posted a message on Truth Social. He reprimanded the growing lack of support from most NATO allied nations. He accused them of not joining him to stop Iran from becoming a nuclear-armed nation. Trump alleged that these countries weren’t helping to pressure Iran into opening the Strait of Hormuz either.

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In his words, “Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER! They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a nuclear-powered Iran. Now that the fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk. COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

Meanwhile, the continued blockade of the Strait of Hormuz by Iranian forces has led to economic havoc across the globe. The area, which had been a crucial passageway to one of the world’s most critical oil transit routes, has been closed, leading to skyrocketing oil and gas prices. Public frustration has increased further not only due to the shortages, but also because of diminishing hopes of a ceasefire between the parties.