Trump, 79, Snaps at Reporter Over ICE Question – Netizens Ask, “Is He OK?”

Rumors about Donald Trump’s declining health have resurfaced. Recently, the 79-year-old was involved in a tense on-air exchange with reporters at Palm Beach International Airport shortly before boarding Air Force One.

A journalist attempted to question Trump about the presence of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement(ICE) agents at U.S. airports. “You’ve deployed ICE agents to American airports….” Trump abruptly interrupted, asking which outlet he represented.

According to the Irish Star, when the journalist replied that he represented Newsmax, Trump mocked him and said he was “not doing a very good job,” and refused to answer any further questions.

According to the BBC, this question from the reporter came after news of ICE agents being deployed across major U.S. airports like New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta was announced.

More than 3,400 Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers have refused to report for duty since Sunday, after not receiving their pay for several weeks due to the partial government shutdown that began on February 14.

Trump, appearing to dodge the question, turned to another reporter from CNN and joked, “I’m taking CNN over Newsmax.” The topic then shifted to foreign policy.

Responding to the question about Iran, he said, “We’re looking for all of the things that we’ve been talking about. We want to see no nuclear bomb, no nuclear weapon, not even close to it.”

This is not the first time Donald Trump has sparked controversy for his responses. A few days ago, speaking outside the White House, Trump referenced a viral CNN poll, claiming it showed 100% approval among members of his administration.

When asked whether deploying 2,500 U.S. Marines to the Middle East could affect that support, he focused on the poll instead.

“Well, I don’t know. I seem to have great support because CNN came out with a poll today that I’m at 100 percent, and they said they’ve never seen a poll like that,” he said, after which he did not answer the question about military plans and walked away.

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These questions came as U.S.-Israel attacks on Iran have continued for more than 20 days under Operation Epic Fury. The strikes were launched in Iran at 1:15 AM on February 28 at the direction of the President.

Many lawmakers and world leaders have raised serious questioned Trump’s long-term objectives with the strikes, citing the deadly strikes that have caused widespread destruction and disruption to life in various countries.

These operations included attacks on oil refineries in Gulf countries. Moreover, Israeli attacked Iranian gas fields and Iran retaliated by attacking major infrastructure in Dubai and Qatar. These have continued on and off since March 1.

Meanwhile, online discussion about Trump’s health grew, with many raising concerns about his well-being. One user asked, “Is he OK?” Another added, “Quick, someone give him another cognitive test. I’m not sure he would be able to identify what an elephant looks like now.”

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Previously speaking on the Daily Beast Podcast, former Johns Hopkins psychologist Dr. John Gartner has allegedly claimed that Donald Trump is displaying a “massive increase” in clinical signs of dementia, which he says is worsening the president’s “malignant narcissism.”

Dr. John Gartner claimed that Trump’s habit of shifting from one topic to another during interviews and speeches, with no linear sense, is actually a linguistic slip known as “phonemic paraphasia”. He said these are not ordinary aging mistakes but signs of neurological decline.

“He could wake up in a state of complete confusion and erratic irritation and do something catastrophic,” the psychologist warned.