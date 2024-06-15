Trump Says ‘I Understand’ How Biden Feels About Hunter: "It’s a Very Tough Situation for a Father"

In a shocking event, former President Donald Trump recently expressed his understanding of President Joe Biden’s predicament concerning his son, Hunter Biden. This comes after Hunter was found guilty of three federal felony gun charges, a situation that has undoubtedly placed immense strain on the Biden family.

Trump’s remarks were notable for their empathetic tone, a rare aspect of Trump’s tonality. The ex-prez’s understanding of addiction’s toll on a family is personal.

Trump’s older brother, Fred Trump Jr., succumbed to alcoholism at the age of 42, a tragedy that profoundly influenced Trump’s own decision to abstain from alcohol.

TRUMP campaign statement on the Hunter Biden VERDICT & the BIDEN CRIME Family & he doesn’t hold back. The Biden’s make millions selling America to the highest bidder. Don’t get distracted. pic.twitter.com/SFF2bGTjE3 — ♥️🇺🇸 𝓒𝓪𝓽𝓲𝓪 🇮🇹♥️ (@CB618444) June 11, 2024

As per the sources of Mediaite, when asked by a reporter about Hunter’s conviction for illegally possessing a firearm and lying on his application while addicted to crack cocaine, Trump acknowledged, “Well, I think it’s a very serious thing. I understand that whole subject. I understand it pretty well because I’ve had it with people who have it in their family. It’s a very tough thing. It’s a very tough situation for a father, it’s a very tough situation for a brother or sister, and it goes on and it’s not stopping, whether it’s alcohol or drugs or whatever it may be. It’s a tough thing, and so that’s a tough moment for the family. It’s a tough moment for any family involved in that.”

President Biden, for his part, has made it clear that he will not intervene in Hunter’s legal troubles. Despite his unwavering support for his son, Biden has repeatedly stated, "I’m extremely proud of my son Hunter. He has overcome an addiction.

He’s one of the brightest, most decent men I know, and I am satisfied that I’m not going to do anything. I said I abide by the jury decision. I will do that, and I will not pardon him."

As per the reports of CNN, Biden also spoke with pride about Hunter's resilience and recovery from addiction, emphasizing his son’s intelligence and decency. He said, “I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today.

Hunter’s resilience in the face of adversity and the strength he has brought to his recovery are inspiring to us. A lot of families have loved ones who have overcome addiction and know what we mean.

As the President, I don’t and won’t comment on pending federal cases, but as a Dad, I have boundless love for my son, confidence in him, and respect for his strength. Our family has been through a lot together, and Jill and I are going to continue to be there for Hunter and our family with our love and support.”