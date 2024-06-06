Melania Trump Seemingly Leaves NYC with Barron for 'Safe Haven' After Donald Trump's Conviction

Melania Trump emerged publicly for the first time since her husband, Donald Trump, was convicted of felony charges. She was seen leaving Trump Tower in Midtown Manhattan on Tuesday, June 4, accompanied by their son Barron Trump, and numerous pieces of luggage. This sighting occurred five days after the ex-president was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money trial.

Melania, dressed in a stylish gold-brown jumpsuit and carrying a coordinating purse, maintained a low profile as she exited the Midtown skyscraper and entered a bulletproof Secret Service SUV. Meanwhile, Barron, aged 18, stood tall behind her in a blue suit and white shirt, opting to forgo a necktie as reported by the NY Post. The black SUV was loaded with at least seven Louis Vuitton luggage bags and numerous garment totes adorned with the initials of the former first son before Melania and Barron boarded. The vehicle then departed for New Jersey, where the family's "safe haven" estate is located in Bedminster. This marks Melania's return to public view after almost two weeks of seclusion in her opulent penthouse.

Melania Trump, Viktor Knavs, and President Trump at Barron’s high school graduation ceremony today pic.twitter.com/uiDmsejFFd — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) May 17, 2024

Melania and Barron, who recently graduated from high school, did not accompany the former president to the Manhattan Criminal Court during the six-week trial. They were notably absent on Friday, May 31, morning at Trump Tower. During this time, Trump delivered a speech at Trump Tower, criticizing the New York judge overseeing the trial, while also acknowledging the personal toll the situation had taken on him and expressing a wish for empathy from others.

Melania, wearing a chic gold-brown jumpsuit and clutching a… pic.twitter.com/sWB4TRFqRL — Karli Bonne’ 🇺🇸 (@KarluskaP) June 4, 2024

The 45th president mentioned over the weekend that Melania and Barron have been enduring the most in the aftermath of the guilty verdict in the case pursued by Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg. Trump stressed that the ongoing speculation about an alleged affair with Daniels, despite his consistent denials, has been especially hard on his wife. Barron graduated from Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Fla., on May 17, and the ex-POTUS was permitted to attend the ceremony by trial judge Juan Merchan. "She’s fine, but I think it’s very hard for her. She’s fine, but she has to read all this crap," Trump told Fox & Friends Weekend. Referring to Barron he said, "I think in many ways it’s tougher on my family than it is on me. I have a wonderful wife who has to listen to this stuff all the time."

Barron is just too adorable, and Melania, as always, looks gorgeous! — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) June 5, 2024

At the heart of the trial was a $130,000 hush payment from Trump's ex-fixer, Michael Cohen, to porn star Stormy Daniels. This payment was intended to keep her quiet about an alleged sexual encounter during the 2016 campaign. Cohen, the key witness, testified that Trump's primary concern was not Melania but rather the impact on his campaign, emphasizing that the effort to prevent the story from reaching the press was solely about the campaign.