'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans' Husband David Eason Faces Felony Charges For Assaulting Stepson Jace

In the latest twist of events, Teen Mom Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, finds himself in deeper legal trouble as his child abuse charge has been elevated to a felony. This significant development follows disturbing claims that he physically assaulted Evans's 14-year-old son, Jace Evans. A court clerk from North Carolina, in a revelation to The U.S. Sun, disclosed that Eason was quietly indicted by a grand jury earlier this week. The court appearance on January 10 marked a pivotal moment in this case, as the court spokesperson stated, "They found enough evidence to take his case out of district court, where misdemeanors are held, and bring it to superior."

This shift from district court, which typically handles misdemeanors, to superior court indicates the severity of the charges. The district attorney's office confirmed the grand jury's proceedings on January 10 but noted that it was too soon for the system to reflect the upgraded felony charges against the 35-year-old. The disturbing incident allegedly occurred in late September when Eason was accused of assaulting Jace outside a neighbor's home in North Carolina. According to court documents. Eason "unlawfully and willingly" harmed his stepson, leaving visible marks on the right arm and both sides of the neck.

Child Protective Services intervened, taking custody of Jace after the incident. Jace's hospital visit following his third runaway attempt provided a platform for him to disclose the alleged assault to doctors, a therapist, the local sheriff, and a CPS staffer. The seriousness of the situation led to Jace being placed under the care of his grandmother, Barbara. However, the saga continued in mid-November when Jace ran away again from his grandmother's home for about two days. During this period, he was hospitalized once more and remains under medical supervision.

Eason's daughter, Maryssa, aged 16, was also brought into the investigation, facing questioning by child protective services. The U.S. Sun revealed that the questioning took place with Jenelle and Eason's lawyer present. Even Jenelle's other children, Kaiser and Ensley, have had interactions with CPS. As the legal proceedings unfold, Eason faces a complete ban from any interaction with Jace, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. Meanwhile, Eason's child abuse case has been moved to superior court, accompanied by a new charge: felony assault by strangulation, as per TMZ.

The court appearance on January 10 marked a crucial step in the legal process. This shift underscores the severity of the charges against Eason. Despite the mounting evidence and serious accusations, Jenelle has remained steadfast by her husband's side. Her social media posts, expressing support for Eason, led to a reported gag order as part of the Child Protective Services case. The ongoing legal saga sheds light on a troubled family situation that continues to unfold before the public eye.

