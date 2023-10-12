Teen Mom star Jenelle Evans and her husband, David Eason, were reportedly under investigation by Child Protective Services (CPS) following the third disappearance of their 14-year-old son, Jace. The unfortunate incident has sparked concerns about the family’s dynamics, leading to speculations of mistreatment and a subsequent CPS inquiry. Jace, who has been in the limelight due to his challenging relationship with his mother, was seen leaving school on Tuesday but was reported as a runaway thereafter. As per The US Sun, it allegedly led CPS to initiate an investigation, but Evans’ representative clarified that this is part of the 'standard protocol' to evaluate the child's mental health.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Stars Jade Cline and Sean Austin Finally Tie the Knot

Despite releasing a statement acknowledging Jace’s well-being, the representative denied having information about an ongoing CPS investigation. As per the aforementioned report, two law enforcement officers did say there was an ongoing investigation concerning Jace but did not reveal more details than that; CPS also did not issue any statements on the situation. The lack of clarity in terms of the investigation adds to the intrigue surrounding the Teen Mom’s family situation.

As per Collider, Evans has been vocal about the 'mishap' on social media, especially on TikTok, where she shared updates after Jace was found. The actual reason behind Jace's repeated run-ins with the law remains undisclosed, leaving fans to speculate and accuse the parents of potential mistreatment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenelle Evans (@j_evans1219)

In response to the rumors, Evans disclosed to TMZ that Jace might have run away after his cell phone was confiscated as a measure to discipline him. She further emphasized that the incident had nothing to do with her relationship with her husband. She clarified, "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel, as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away, and that's when he decided to run off. Jace is a good kid, and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children; this has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David, we do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager mad that we decided to take his phone away."

Also Read: Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Fights With Mom Barbara as 14-Year-Old Son Jace Runs Away

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Bruce Glikas

The family has faced scrutiny in the past, with Evans' tumultuous relationship with Jace frequently portrayed on Teen Mom 2. Jace, who was previously under the custody of Evans’ mother, Barbara Evans, until 2023, has had a rocky relationship with his mother from what fans could gather after watching the reality show. The lack of transparency surrounding the investigation only fuels public curiosity about the well-being of Jace and the actions of his parents. Evans’ plea for privacy and prayers during this challenging time reflects the situation's sensitivity. Having said that, it is worth noting Jace has since been located and has returned home. August Keen, Evans' manager, told TMZ: "Jace has been found, and is safely at home with Jenelle and his family, thank you to the Brunswick Co. Sheriff's Department and to everyone else for their concerns."

Also Read: 'Teen Mom' Kailyn Lowry Strategically Hides Belly in Podcast Video Amid Pregnancy Speculations

More from Inquisitr

Inside 'Teen Mom' Star Jade Cline and Sean Austin's Extravagant Wedding Ceremony

‘Teen Mom’ Tasheilia Chapple Files for Divorce: “Long Overdue and Thankful I’m Escaping With My Sanity”