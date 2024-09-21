Trump Says He Knows Pilots ‘Better Than Tom Cruise’ While Addressing Aliens at Area 51

In a recent interview on Fox News’ Gutfeld!, former President Donald Trump made waves with an unexpected claim about UFOs, aliens, and Tom Cruise. During the appearance, Trump was asked about the existence of extraterrestrials at the mysterious Area 51 military base. Trump being Trump shocked viewers when he brought up some comparisons to the iconic Mission Impossible actor. Fox News panelist questioned, “Can I please ask a question, just because I’m never gonna be allowed in a room with a president again? Are there aliens at Area 51?” To this, Trump exclaimed, “I’ll tell you, it’s a funny thing because I think that might be a question that I get more than any question. It is the craziest thing.”

TRUMP ON ALIENS AT AREA 51: “So, we have that so-called area, they consider it a sacred area and I will say this. I don't think I'm a believer but I've interviewed pilots.. They say all I know sir is there was a round object that was going 4x faster than my F22." 🛸 pic.twitter.com/pQ77it2E3A — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) September 19, 2024

As per The Independent, he further added, “I don’t think I’m a believer. But I have interviewed pilots that look – I like Tom Cruise – but better than Tom Cruise.” In typical Trump fashion, the former president delved into the accounts of these pilots, who reportedly said, “'All I know, sir, is there was a round object that was going four times faster than my F-22,’ which is a very fast plane.” Trump further explained, “Four or five guys I’ve interviewed, solid people, great pilots for the US Air Force, etcetera, they’ve seen things that they cannot explain.”

Pilot David Favor said the tic-tac craft was “not from this world.”



When asked about the sightings, Trump said “our great pilots would know.”



Trump knows all about Galactic Federation and chooses his words carefully. He affirmed it indirectly through the witness testimony. https://t.co/xfUkMVreHq pic.twitter.com/mBA3eejm3v — Kab (@Kabamur_Taygeta) September 7, 2024

This wasn’t the first time Trump addressed the topic of UFOs and aliens. In a previous interview with YouTuber Logan Paul, Trump shared similar stories and said, “I met with pilots… like beautiful Tom Cruise but taller—handsome, perfect people.” Trump recalled them saying, “Sir, there was something there that was round in form and going like four times faster than my super jet fighter plane.” He further continued, “And I looked at these guys, and they really mean it,” as reported by Daily Beast.

Trump noted that these credible individuals made him think twice about the possibility of aliens. He remarked, “Am I a believer? No, I probably can’t say I am. But I have met with people that are serious people that say there’s some really strange things that they see flying around out there. They have people that are very smart and very solid [who] have said they believe there was something out there and, you know, it makes sense that they could be. I’ve never been convinced, even despite that, you know. I just, for some reason, it’s not my thing. But a lot of people believe that it’s true. A lot of very good, solid people believe it’s true.”

Intriguingly, experts like Professor Avi Loeb of Harvard’s Galileo Project maintain that scientific evidence, not speculation, should guide the debate. He said, “New scientific knowledge must rely on evidence. It is possible that the U.S. government has interesting UAP data that is not available to the public. We can wait for its disclosure, but the sky and ocean are not classified and we can find the evidence ourselves.”