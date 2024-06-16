The Bizarre Things Donald Trump Just Said About UFOs, Deep State, and Extraterrestrial Life

Former President Donald Trump sat for an exclusive interview with controversial YouTuber-turned-WWE star Logan Paul and his co-host, Mike Majlak, on June 13. He discussed a range of subjects, including Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, aliens, UFOs, drug crises, deepfakes, and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Upon entering the Impaulsive podcast set, Trump declared, "Been looking forward to this all my life."

Donald Trump tells Logan Paul about meeting with pilots who had UFO encounters! 🛸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Mr37h2B7TE — Sky Fire News! (@SkyFireNews) June 13, 2024

As per The Daily Mail UK, when asked about the existence of extraterrestrials and UFOs, the ex-prez explained, "It's such an interesting question...I've met with pilots that look just like you [Logan Paul]. These are perfect people, not conspiratorial, they're not crazy. Like beautiful Tom Cruise, but taller. Okay, handsome, perfect people. [They say] 'Sir, there was something there that was round and going four times faster than my super jet fighter plane.' And I look at these guys, and they mean it."

The Trump scion added, "Am I a believer? No, I can't say I am. But I have met with serious people that say there's some really strange things that they see flying around out there." Subsequently, Trump brought up Roswell, a place in New Mexico that has become a popular tourist destination because of the rumors surrounding the infamous 1947 US Air Force balloon accident.

Donald Trump says a pilot told him he saw a UFO that was “round in form and going 4 times faster” than his fighter jet.



Trump says it’s “certainly believable” to him that aliens exist.



“Why wouldn’t there be?… Why wouldn’t there be something, somebody?”#ufox #ufotwitter #ufo pic.twitter.com/Dj3ZZXLs1R — UAP James (@UAPJames) June 13, 2024

"I think it's the number one [tourist attraction in America], the lines of people waiting," the Republican leader opined. When asked if he had access to official information about the possibility of extraterrestrial life, he answered, "I have access, and I speak to people about it...I've had meetings on it. And they will tell you something is going on...when they say things are going four times faster than my beautiful top-of-the-line airplane."

"Is there a chance that one of these orgs is hiding information from you about aliens?"



Donald Trump tells Logan Paul it's possible the Deep State hid alien information from him. 👽🕵️ pic.twitter.com/Y564GQVs7B — Sky Fire News! (@SkyFireNews) June 13, 2024

During the hour-long podcast episode, Trump further claimed, "People that are very smart and very solid have said they believe there is something out there and it makes sense that there could be... [but] I've never been convinced. For some reason, it's not my thing. But a lot of people believe that it's true. A lot of very good, solid people believe it's true." As per The Hill, UAPs have gained a lot of attention in Congress over the past year, as a few House members from both parties have questioned the military on allegations that it may be concealing proof of extraterrestrial activity or cutting-edge technology.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Saul Martinez

The GOP frontrunner concluded, “It’s very believable. It’s very possible...that there is something...And why wouldn’t it be, you know, you take a look at the universe, and you see all of the different planets and you see this [sic] you know, look at, we are one relatively small planet, why wouldn’t it be on a planet that’s, you know, 400 times the size?”