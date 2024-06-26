Trump Says Ex-White House Doc’s ‘Totally Right’ in Wild Demand to Drug Test Biden Before Debate

Former president Donald Trump is supporting Ronny Jackson, his former doctor, who is wildly demanding that President Joe Biden take a drug test before and after the first 2024 presidential debate, to be held on June 27.

Jackson, who Trump says is "absolutely right," is making the unfounded allegation that the incumbent is using “performance-enhancing drugs.” The Texas Republican hinted at his intentions to urge Biden to go through a drug test before debating Trump.

“Because we see—we have seen recently in his State of the Union address—that there was a Joe Biden that came out that was not similar at all to what we see on a day-to-day basis for the last 3.5 years,” Jackson said on Fox News on June 23, per The Daily Beast. “And there’s just really no way to explain that, other than he was on something, that they’d given him medications.”

Jackson conjectured during his Sunday Morning Futures interview that Biden was adjusting the alleged "mix of medicines" he was taking during his week-long prep at Camp David. “He’s going to be there at Camp David for a full week before the debate, part of that is probably experimenting with getting the doses just right,” Jackson said.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rod Lamkey

“They have to treat his cognition, give him something to help him think straighter, to wake him up for his alertness and then, you know, he’s been agitated. We see that all the time. And that’s a common symptom or sign of this cognitive disorder that he seems to be suffering from,” Jackson said, although there's no basis for the claims the physician is making about Biden's health. Trump later complimented "brilliant" Jackson on Truth Social, saying that he “happens to be totally right.”

Ronny Jackson was a brilliant Doctor, Admiral and now, a GREAT Congressman. He happens to be totally right about what is written in this MUST READ Article but, unfortunately, nothing will be done about it!https://t.co/ZjLxkXSa1w



Donald Trump Truth Social 06:07 PM EST 06/24/24 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) June 24, 2024

Biden's campaign has largely slammed these comments. “It’s telling that Republican officials are unable to stop announcing how intimidated they remain by [the] President’s State of the Union performance,” spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “... [It] tracks that those same Republican officials mistake confidence for a drug.”

Why are Trump allies viciously attacking CNN’s Jake Tapper?



Why is Fox lying about CNN?



Why is Ronny Jackson and Trump demanding that Biden submit to a drug test?



Why is Bannon demanding an apology from CNN?



Because dementia-addled Trump is scared SHITLESS over debating Biden — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 25, 2024

This is nothing new for Trump. The former president has been using the same strategy—calling for drug tests—for years, per ABC News. Before their 2020 debates, he had urged Biden to submit to a drug test, speculating that, in the absence of proof, Biden had to have taken "performance-enhancing drugs" during the Democratic primary. Trump made similar unsupported statements about Hillary Clinton in 2016.

For Trump to back Jackson's call for a drug test is hilarious, since he recently forgot Jackson's name at a Detroit campaign stop. “Does everyone know Ronny Johnson, congressman from Texas?” Trump asked the Detroit crowd and was viciously trolled on social media later. Biden's campaign, who have themselves been piling on Trump's mental acuity, also jumped on this instance.“The other day, you may remember, he was trying to question our president’s mental acuity, but he could not remember the name of his own doctor,” Landrieu mocked.