Here's Why Ex-President Donald Trump Called for Drug Tests for His Democratic Rival Joe Biden

Donald Trump thinks his political rival Joe Biden was "higher than a kite" during the State of the Union address last month, in March 2024, with no significant proof. The Republican front-runner, as a consequence, demanded a drug test for the Democrat ahead of the 2024 presidential debates.

The 77-year-old alleged, "I don't know what he's using, but that was not, hey, he was higher than a kite, and by the way it was the worst address I've ever seen," per Daily Mail. During his interview with radio broadcaster Hugh Hewitt on Thursday, April 4, 2024, Trump discussed Biden and cocaine discovered by the Secret Service from the White House.

He continued, "I think what happened, you know that white stuff, that they happened to find, which happened to be cocaine at the White House, I don't know, I think something is going on there." The former commander-in-chief further pushed his narrative that the current POTUS was 'on something.'

He said that Biden was "helped in some way" at the States of the Union "because most of the time he looks like he's falling asleep." Trump added, "I watched the State of the Union, he was all jacked up at the beginning, [and] by the end he was fading fast, something is going on there."

Additionally, he challenged Biden for a debate "anytime, anywhere," but insisted both parties should be drug tested before the political exchange. "I think debates, with him at least, should be drug tested," he emphasized. Trump has successfully defeated his Republican rivals in the GOP race, becoming the only face of the Republican party for the 2024 elections.

Apparently, in 2023, a bag of cocaine was found in a cupboard in the Oval Office near an entrance to the West Wing where the outsiders are advised to keep their belongings like phones and are been given the tour, per ABC News. The Secret Service who discovered the bag said no footage could show who did it since the area has access to hundreds of people.

Back in July, the agency released a lengthy statement, "There was no surveillance video footage found that provided investigative leads or any other means for investigators to identify who may have deposited the found substance in this area. Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals."

White House says the cocaine was found in a "heavily traveled area... [where] West Wing visitors come through." Karine Jean-Pierre says the Secret Service is still investigating. @livenowfox pic.twitter.com/0G4X0zNHeF — Andy Mac (@AndyMacNews) July 5, 2023

The Secret Service eventually closed the investigation because of the lack of significant evidence. Spokesman Anthony Gugliemi said interviewing 500 people would be a strenuous exercise that would exhaust the resources and would most likely be fruitless with no physical proof to single out any person.

"Yes, you could have a consensual interview," said Gugliemi, adding, "But we have no evidence to approach them." He also detailed that the bag weighed 208 milligrams or about .007 ounces that would to the most extreme would result in a misdemeanor charge and nothing more.