Jill Biden Urges That US Must Choose 'Good' Over 'Evil' This Time Around For The POTUS

During an interview with Sunny Hostin on ABC's The View, US First Lady Jill Biden emphasized the importance of making a clear choice between good and evil in the upcoming 2024 Presidential Election. The FLOTUS also disregarded the Republican Party and its presidential contender, former President Donald Trump.

Setting aside the worries of age, Jill told the panelists on The View, "This election is not about age. I mean, Donald Trump’s going to be, what? 78? Joe’s 81. They’re basically the same age, right? But it’s about character. This election is about character, so you have two choices — you have my husband, Joe, who you all know, who has integrity, he’s strong, he’s steady, he’s a leader, he’s smart, he’s energetic — or you have chaos." She continued, "You know, they built that in, where they’re going to turn off those mics so that somebody can’t ramble or scream at somebody — not that my husband would be the one doing that — and so that’s already been negotiated."

"I think the American people deserve a debate because you need to see your choices. You need to see Trump and you need to see the president, and you need to see the differences, and my husband. You’re going to see how smart he is and the experience he has," Jill concluded per NY Post.

"We are going to meet people where they are. We’re going to go to college campuses, we’re going to go to just every state that we can get into — I’ve been traveling every single day, Joe has been traveling as much as possible, and we’re not going to take anything for granted," Jill said. "And those polls are going to turn, I’m confident of it, because as time goes on, as people start to focus a little bit more about what’s at stake and start to become educated on the issues and the differences between them — the two men — I believe that Americans are going to choose good over evil," she added. The first lady has previously been open to directly criticizing Trump, adopting a more confrontational approach than her husband and his campaign typically do. She highlighted Trump's use of terms like "violence," "dictator," and "bloodbath," emphasizing that these were not just words but had manifested in actions, referencing the 2021 events when protesters stormed buildings in the US capital, including the US Capitol, following the election results as reported by CNN.

Jill was an active surrogate on behalf of her husband in 2020 and campaigned for Democratic candidates down the ballot during the 2022 midterm elections. As she’s traveled the country to promote the administration’s initiatives, she’s appeared in a mix of red states and more moderate areas and is expected to take a similar approach in 2024. Biden campaign advisers believe the first lady’s appeal has far reach, particularly with women and grassroots supporters and in moderate parts of the country.