Trump Reveals He Shouted at People and Netizens Have Many Theories – “Bro Upset About Epstein Files” Is One

Donald Trump just gave the Internet enough meme fodder for the day. It so happened that Trump’s press briefing at the Oval Office on Monday was eclipsed by his hoarse voice. During the session, a reporter even asked him, “Your voice sounds a little rough. Are you feeling alright?”

Revealing the reason behind his hoarse voice, Trump said, “I feel great. I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade in a country, and I straightened it out. But I blew my stack at these people.”

Trump continued, “A country wanted to try and renegotiate the terms of their trade deal, and I wasn’t happy about it.” When asked which country he was talking about, Trump dodged the question and said, “Why would I say that to you?”

REPORTER: “Your voice sounds a little rough. Are you feeling alright?” POTUS: “I feel great. I was shouting at people because they were stupid about something having to do with trade…I blew my stack at these people.” pic.twitter.com/GYu4M4uc3i — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 17, 2025

As it happens with every Donald Trump video, this one too had a variety of reactions from netizens online. While some thought the video raises health concerns, others were busy wondering what made Trump shout in the first place. “Classic Trump answer, turns a health question into a story about yelling at people over trade. Even his sore throat gets framed as toughness,” a comment read.

On X, multiple comments were flagging Trump’s deteriorating health. “He lies about everything,” an X user wrote. “He’s hiding his hand, his eyes are barely visible anymore, and look at his teeth,” noted another one. “Maybe he needs another checkup,” a third added. Another one wrote, “Hiding his right hand and appears sick.”

Another section of the Internet was busy schooling him for his behavior (the shouting) that he proudly boasted about. “The lies even when he doesn’t have to,” an X user commented. “Think him yelling and being disrespectful has run its course. America deserves better. We the people deserve better,” wrote another. Another comment read, “Really struggling more and more with regulating his emotions. Not a good sign.”

Similar thoughts reflected in this comment – “That’s the mark of a great leader, right? Yell at everyone under you? Call them stupid?”Another X user said that Trump’s press conferences remind them of “my 7-year-old daughter arguing with me.”

Many users even speculated that Trump was allegedly upset about his name being mentioned in the recently released emails from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

Last week, the House Democrats released emails from the estate of Jeffrey Epstein, in which a 2011 email highlights Trump’s alleged interactions with one of Epstein’s victims. The emails also suggested that Trump had spent time at Epstein’s residence.

Referring to the resurfaced Epstein controversy, a user wrote, “Bro upset about the Epstein files.” Another netizen also wondered if that could be a reason for Trump losing his temper. “He’s been yelling at his people all weekend about the Epstein files obviously,” read another comment.

Meanwhile, the controversy surrounding Trump’s health refuses to die. Earlier this month, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was grilled about Trump’s sudden MRI at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center.

Reporter: Why did the President get an MRI? Leavitt: I will check back on that. But as you all know because you are all witness to it, every single day the president is in optimal physical health. Reporter: It’s a very specific procedure. It’s not generally routine. He said he… pic.twitter.com/p5SgLNPbZL — Acyn (@Acyn) November 4, 2025

Karoline Leavitt went on to describe the medical exam as a “follow-up appointment,” and told the reporter, “As the physical itself stated, Kristen, and as you all know because you are all witnesses to it every single day, the President is in optimal physical health.”

On being asked further questions about the MRI and Trump’s health, the White House Press Secretary replied, “As I said, I’ll check back for you.” The media interaction sparked fresh concern over Trump’s health, who often features in headlines clouded by dementia rumors. The first overall health exam took place in April this year, where it was claimed that Trump is in “excellent” condition.