Trump Receives Some Horrifying News While Live on Fox News From Karl Rove: ‘Look at the Evidence’

Donald Trump and his allies received some unfavorable news over the weekend from veteran Republican strategist Karl Rove. In an interview with Fox News's The Journal Editorial Report, Rove noted that since Trump's conviction in the New York hush-money case, his popularity has been slipping in the polls. Fox News host Paul Gigot asked Rove if he believes there is a “movement towards” Trump's Democrat opponent Joe Biden since the guilty verdict.

“I agree; in fact, take a look at the evidence,” Rove said, per The Hill. “Here it is, These are the polls since June 1st. If they’re in red, Donald Trump won ‘em, if they’re in blue, Joe Biden is leading, and if they’re in green, it’s a tie. And take a look, from the 1st of the month, where it’s Trump up by 1, Trump up by 2, Trump up by 1, Biden up by 1, a tie, Trump up by 2, Biden up by 2, tie, Biden up by 2. So there’s been a trend since the … May 30th guilty verdict in the New York case.”

Polls are always snapshots in time — but it is clear that Trump's felony conviction is moving voters back to Biden.

Since the conviction, polls indicate that Biden has gained momentum over Trump, per HuffPost. Trump's slight advantage over Biden has been gradually decreasing on RealClearPolitics and other poll aggregators as a result, and Rove projected that Trump's lead might be set to disappear completely. “We’re likely to see that lead dissipate because the most recent polls have had Biden ahead,” Rove said.

According to Rove, a core group of voters who have the potential to decide the election are largely responsible for this shift. “The movement is among independents,” said Rove, adding, “And they have moved, in recent polls, roughly 9 points towards Biden.” Rove, who assisted in running George W. Bush's two presidential campaigns, pointed out that 21% of independent voters had previously stated they would be less inclined to support Trump in the event of a conviction.

Last month, a jury found the former president guilty on all charges of fabricating financial records to conceal an alleged affair during his 2016 campaign, making him the first former president of the United States to be declared a criminal. Since the polls, the latest average nationwide survey conducted by The Hill/Decision Desk HQ shows that Trump leads Biden by just 0.6 percentage points, with 44.5 percent of the vote against the incumbent president's 43.9 percent.

Trump will undoubtedly find Rove's opinion irritating since he has frequently vented on social media about Rove and Fox News surveys, per Mediaite. “GET RID OF KARL ROVE!!!” Trump wrote, back in March. For the first time since 2020, Biden and Trump will square off in a debate this week. Rove predicted this would be the most important one in recent memory. “This will be the most important presidential debate, if it happens, since at least the 1980 presidential debate,” Rove said back in April on Fox News.