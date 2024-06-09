8 Celebrities Who Absolutely Torched Trump in Reaction to His Conviction

8 Priceless Reactions to Trump's Hush Money Conviction

Former President Donald Trump's guilty verdict in his criminal hush money trial in New York prompted some priceless reactions from Tinseltown celebs. As the first US president to be found guilty of a felony, the conviction was historic. Trump could receive a four-year prison sentence at the scheduled July 11 hearing, although it's deemed less likely by many legal experts, as per EuroNews. Many in Hollywood have been sworn critics of the Republican frontrunner and did not hold back in slamming him over the same. Here are some of the most noteworthy roasts.

1. Katy Perry

Katy Perry was one of the first people to react, posting a succinct yet poignant reaction to Trump's conviction on X, formerly Twitter. The former American Idol host wrote 'LFG', which stands for 'let's f***ing go'. Perry has been a vocal critic of the Republican frontrunner for many years now, famously tweeting just after the 2016 election results, "Do not sit still. Do not weep. MOVE. We are not a nation that will let HATE lead us." She added, "We will never be silenced" and urged fans to 'rise up'.

2. Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand wrote on X, “Convicted felon Donald Trump is blaming the judge, the jury, and New York for being found guilty on 34 counts. He will never accept accountability for his crimes. Americans must not allow this felon anywhere near the White House again.” Streisand has always been very critical of Trump. “Art is the enemy of tyrants and dictators,” she famously said in 2023, as per The Hill. “I believe we all have not only the right but the responsibility to be politically active and to question authority,” she added.

3. Yvette Nicole Brown

Actress Yvette Nicole Brown of Abbott Elementary tweeted, “NO ONE is above the law. Not even your CRIMINAL pappy @DonaldJTrumpJr! Your daddy is a FELON thirty-four times over! #LockHerUp seems silly now, doesn’t it, little buddy? It’s almost like you and your daddy brought this embarrassment on yourselves. Haman in the story of Esther comes to mind. It’s from the Bible and I know demon seeds like you don’t read God’s Word. Suffice it to say, Haman was like your family line. He built gallows for another and got hung up himself! What a day! #LockHimUp! #LockHimUp!”

4. Lynda Carter

"34 is now my favorite number," America's OG Wonder Woman, Lynda Carter tweeted, torching Trump. Carter once expressed her admiration for Hillary Clinton's ability to withstand the businessman-turned-politician during the 2016 presidential debate. “I thought she was brilliant,” Carter told Variety. “To me, the choice is clear.” She bashed Trump ahead of the elections, asserting, “Change just for change's sake isn’t a good thing. You don’t hire the snake oil salesman to run your company. You don’t hand over your keys to someone who doesn’t know what they’re doing.”

5. Ana Gasteyer

Former Saturday Night Live cast member, Ana Gasteyer, lightened the mood by making jokes about the sheer number of guilty convictions. "In retrospect, I'm glad I decided not to drink every time they said 'guilty' because I'd never have made it through making dinner," she tweeted. Hillary was frequently portrayed by Gasteyer in a series of SNL skits that addressed the controversies of the then-President, Bill Clinton. Gasteyer consistently criticized Trump, even as she made fun of Hillary on screen.

6. Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill rejoiced by tweeting an image with the words "GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY, GUILTY” in bold red letters. Frequently resorting to sarcasm and scathing comedy, he often criticized Trump's policies and acts on social media, highlighting his dishonesty and attacks on democratic institutions. Hamill recently was a guest at the White House, and when asked by a reporter if they spoke about Star Wars, Hamill responded, "Well, you know, I called him Mr. President, and he said, 'You can call me Joe.' I said, 'Can I call you Joe-bi-Wan Kenobi?'"

7. Bette Midler

Bette Midler bashed Trump in an X post with a Robert De Niro quote. Recently, outside the NY courthouse De Niro opined, “Donald Trump doesn’t belong in my city...We New Yorkers used to tolerate him when he was just another grubby real estate hustler masquerading as a big shot. A two-bit playboy lying his way into the tabloids...A clown. This city is pretty accommodating. We make room for clowns. But a person like Trump can’t run the country. That does not work, and we all know that.”

8. George Takei

George Takei had a hilarious take on Trump's conviction. He tweeted, "We should start referring to him as 34 instead of 45." The Star Trek star, who was raised in internment camps for Japanese Americans during World War II, attacked Trump's travel ban executive orders in 2017, claiming they brought back memories of the same order that imprisoned thousands of innocent people and his family almost 75 years ago. “It’s not going to happen again. It is happening again. It is being repeated,” he told TIME.