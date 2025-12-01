Trump Promises to Release MRI Results — But Admits He Has ‘No Idea’ Which Body Part Was Scanned

Did Donald Trump just add his name to the long list of U.S. Presidents who faced scrutiny over undisclosed health issues? Well, it seems so since people cannot stop digging into what possible illness the 79-year-old must be dealing with, which even caused him to undergo an MRI scan recently. With more visible signs over his body, including a bruised hand, a drooping facial appearance, and loss of balance while walking, are already raising questions, there are now added questions on why the White House would choose to hide such crucial details.

Amid the uncertainty, the U.S. President recently sought to end the mystery by promising to release his MRI results. During his trip from Washington to Florida, he left the reporters with more questions after confessing, “I have no idea,” when he was asked about which body part of him was scanned during the procedure. He was pretty sure to inform the curious minds that his scan results were perfect, nonetheless. Moreover, Trump could not help but boast how he passed his cognitive brain test with flying colors, proving that he was in the fittest of minds.

.@POTUS nukes the Fake News on his MRI: “It’s perfect. It’s like my phone call where I got impeached, it’s absolutely perfect… It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing.” 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/gK6FLfkKr8 — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 30, 2025

In his words, “If you want to have it released, I’ll release it. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it.” Although President DT sought to silence some questions by promising to release his test results, the fact that he remains totally ignorant of the reasons for and the specifics of the procedure has now stirred more questions than before.

If you don’t know what part of your body was part of an MRI scan, then it was definitely your head that was scanned.

Trump is one terrible liar.

A mentally handicapped liar. — News Critic (@ConcernedCD) December 1, 2025

For those unfamiliar, the White House touted the MRI scan as part of a routine physical exam for the U.S. President, which took place back in October. With Trump already showing a lot of alleged signs of health issues, the non-disclosure of the test results has merely deepened the mystery all the more.

The lack of clarity surrounding the situation has sparked many online jokes and memes, with netizens questioning the exact root cause of Donald Trump’s health detour. Interestingly, many of them have even wondered whether he was joining the list of U.S. Presidents who have excelled at hiding their health conditions, medical reports, and even surgeries in the most exceptional cases.

However, Trump did once confess to dealing with chronic venous insufficiency. The condition usually affects older adults. He was diagnosed with it back in July 2025 when the President experienced mild swelling in his lower leg.

The White House statement admitted that this was a common age-related issue affecting the veins. Karoline Leavitt mentioned that the diagnosis was made after the U.S. President underwent a comprehensive medical examination that included detailed vascular studies. There were no signs of heart failure, renal impairment, or systemic illnesses.

Doctors do not do MRI (or CT scans either, Trump gestured that he slid and and out of the machine, which is a CT scan) routinely, and they always explain why they are doing it, so Trump is transparently lying https://t.co/umpxN2SNK1 — Real_Moldy (@MoldyWarp) December 1, 2025

More importantly, the fact that both Karoline Leavitt and the White House have proclaimed the MRI as a part of a routine checkup is far from true. Well, many health experts have found that such a procedure is only advised when a deeper health problem is at play.

The dubious statement by the White House Press Secretary had only increased doubts about whether Trump was actually healthy or just pretending to be in the pink of health. Leavitt had said, “As stated in the memo provided on October 10th, President Trump received advanced imaging at Walter Reed Medical Center as part of his routine physical examination. The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health.”