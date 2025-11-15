Trump Boasts ‘Best MRI Ever’ as Questions Swirl Around Mysterious Scan

President Donald Trump on Friday held back from sharing with the reporters the specifics of a secretive MRI he took in October, and he stated multiple times that his results were “outstanding” as well as the best according to his doctors, that too, in his whole medical career. The talk emerged when Trump was on his way to board Air Force One to get to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a reporter asked the President concerning the MRI he had during an atypical six-month physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October.
The reporter asked while Donald Trump was standing on the threshold of the plane, “Could you tell us why you needed to get an MRI? I understand the results were good, but what was it for?” Trump answered, “Because it’s part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people get them.”
The reporter further asked if the doctors particularly wanted imagery of his brain or heart, to which the President seemed a bit frustrated and eventually replied, saying, “Here’s what your story is: I had an MRI, the doctor said it was the best result he has ever seen as a doctor. That’s it… The result was outstanding.” He continued saying, “I have no idea what they analyzed, but whatever they analyzed, they analyzed it well, and they said I had as good a result as they’d ever seen.”
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was further asked on Thursday about her promise earlier this month that she would talk with Trump and disclose more information on why he had an MRI in October. According to the Associated Press, she stated that she was “glad” for the question; however didn’t answer it.
Leavitt also said that the President “received advanced imaging” at Walter Reed “as part of his routine physical examination,” however, the question still is in the air, concerning what part of his body was imaged in the scan. “The full results were reviewed by attending radiologists and consultants, and all agreed that President Trump remains in exceptional physical health,” she said.
Reports say that Donald Trump spent three hours at the Bethesda, Maryland, hospital in early October for what his doctor, named, Sean Barbabella, the Navy Capt., called a “scheduled follow-up evaluation,” which was a “part of his ongoing health maintenance plan.” Adding more to this, Trump also got his yearly flu shot during his time in there, as well as a COVID-19 booster vaccine.