Trump Boasts ‘Best MRI Ever’ as Questions Swirl Around Mysterious Scan

President Donald Trump on Friday held back from sharing with the reporters the specifics of a secretive MRI he took in October, and he stated multiple times that his results were “outstanding” as well as the best according to his doctors, that too, in his whole medical career. The talk emerged when Trump was on his way to board Air Force One to get to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, a reporter asked the President concerning the MRI he had during an atypical six-month physical exam at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in October.

The reporter asked while Donald Trump was standing on the threshold of the plane, “Could you tell us why you needed to get an MRI? I understand the results were good, but what was it for?” Trump answered, “Because it’s part of my physical. Getting an MRI is very standard. What, you think I shouldn’t have it? Other people get them.”