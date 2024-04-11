Trump Org.’s Former CFO Allen Weisselberg Sentenced to Jail at ‘Torture Island’ for Lying Under Oath

Allen Weisselberg, the former chief financial officer of the Trump Organization, has been sentenced to five months in jail for lying under oath about his indulgence in inflating the value of Donald Trump’s Manhattan penthouse. This development comes after Weisselberg pleaded guilty to two counts of perjury following a deal with Manhattan prosecutors. During the sentencing hearing, Weisselberg did not address the court and neither his lawyers nor the prosecutors made any comments.

The proceedings lasted just three minutes, marking a quick resolution to this chapter of legal troubles for Weisselberg. In a statement, one of Wisselberg’s lawyers, Seth Rosenberg said, “Allen Weisselberg accepted responsibility for his conduct and now looks forward to the end of this life-altering experience and to returning to his family and his retirement.”

🚨BREAKING: Trump’s 76-year-old former CFO Allen Weisselberg was just sentenced to 5 months in prison because he supposedly wrote an incorrect number of square feet when describing Trump’s apartment on his financial statements ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/5H3IgfTltE — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) April 10, 2024

As per The Sun, the charges against Weisselberg stem from false statements he made during sworn depositions and testimony regarding Trump's financial statements. He falsely claimed to have no indulgence in inflating the value of Trump’s Manhattan penthouse during a civil fraud trial in October, despite evidence suggesting otherwise. In his trial, Weisselberg claimed, “I never even thought about the apartment. It was de minimis, in my mind. It was not something that was that important to me when looking at a $6 billion, $5 billion net worth.”

However, Forbes unraveled past communications and notes highlighting that Weisselberg had indeed played a prominent role in trying to prop up the value of Trump’s apartment as early as 2012. This revelation was in contrast to his testimony and which henceforth led to the perjury charges against him.

🚨BREAKING: Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg has just been sentenced to MORE time in prison, this time five months in prison for perjury.



When will people learn it doesn't pay to commit crimes for Trump? pic.twitter.com/PpeKNWHYxP — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 10, 2024

As per reports, “A review of old emails and notes, some of which the attorney general’s office does not possess, show that Weisselberg absolutely thought about Trump’s apartment — and played a key role in trying to convince Forbes over the course of several years that it was worth more than it really was.” Weisselberg’s legal woes extend beyond this case. He previously served for almost 100 days in Rikers Island after being sentenced to five months in prison in January 2023 for tax evasion related to off-the-books job perks totaling $1.7 million, as reported by HuffPost.

Despite these challenges, Weisselberg has remained a true Trumpist and has not directly indicated him in any wrongdoing. His time at Rikers Island (often described as ‘Torture Island’), prominent for its harsh conditions and issues with violence and corruption, will be his second stint in the notorious prison complex.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael M. Santiago

The problems of being incarcerated at his age, coupled with the challenging environment of Rikers Island, make his sentence specifically terrifying. Unfortunately, Weisselberg’s guilty plea and cooperation with prosecutors did not spare him from imprisonment, emphasizing the gravity of the charges against him.