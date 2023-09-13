Taylor Swift Once Invited 30 Fans At Her Rhode Island Residence For a Secret Party

When it comes to writing new songs, Taylor Swift values her 'Swifties' input. The Lavender Haze hitmaker is known for treating her fans like family. As her album 1989 was ready to be released in 2014, Swift personally invited 30 fans to her Rhode Island home for a "listening party." According to The Things reports, the Blank Space songstress subsequently revealed on The Graham Norton Show that she discovered the fans online and had observed their social media comments. She explained that she wanted to be sure they were sincere admirers who would value the opportunity.

Swift called it the "secret house session," where she allowed lucky fans to have the experience of a lifetime. During the "listening party," each of the fans got to meet her and take a picture with her. The LA Times reported that the Grammy winner also treated her fans to self-baked pumpkin chocolate chip cookies and a dance party.

Swiftie Sammie Carter, a blogger, detailed the experience back then in a lengthy post on Tumblr. "I received a private message via Twitter from Taylor Nation," Carter wrote. "I was offered an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity but was sworn to secrecy. If I was interested (IF?!?!), I was to reply with my full name and phone number. When they finally called me, I was told I needed to be available the following Saturday. I was given a meeting place, a time to meet, a password to provide when I got there, and exactly zero other details. I had absolutely no idea what I was getting myself into," Carter wrote.

Carter revealed that 30 lucky fans were invited for the "secret session," and they were ferried by bus to her luxurious residence. After lunch, the fans gathered around in the main living area for the main event to unfold. "That’s when Taylor herself walked into the room, and we all lost it," Carter wrote. "There were a tonne of tears, laughter, and hugging. Tissues were passed around. Taylor was so happy to see us and so excited that we were so excited.

She told us that she had been planning this for months and had been looking at all her fans' social media accounts to find the ones she wanted to invite. She thought it was so weird to see our photos on the internet and then to see us in real life. Yeah, ditto, Taylor. She said the only thing she asked of us was that we keep the song titles and lyrics to ourselves. She went through each song and described the songwriting process and the inspiration behind each one. If I chose one word to describe the album, it would be sassy."

Following the listening session, Swift gave her fans the opportunity to take individual photos with her; they also got the chance to play with her pet cats, touch her Grammy award, and take home a tonne of TSwift merchandise.

