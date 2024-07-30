Trump Jumps on the Bandwagon, Trashes Controversial Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony: "A Disgrace"

Donald Trump wasn't pleased by the opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics, and much like many other Christians who bashed it, the ex-prez also called it a 'disgrace.' Apparently, Trump was infuriated that the glitzy event hurt the religious sentiments of Christians, many of whom felt that it was mocking Leonardo Da Vinci's The Last Supper, the iconic painting that depicted the moment when Jesus Christ declared an apostle would betray him (even though the ceremony was actually inspired by Greek mythology instead).

The 78-year-old politician appeared on Fox News' The Ingraham Angle on Monday, July 29, 2024, where the host questioned him, "Have you watched the [Paris] Olympics?" Trump responded, "I thought that the opening ceremony was a disgrace, actually. I thought it was a disgrace." The host interjected, "The mocking of The Last Supper, Catholics, and Christians across the globe are outraged." He reiterated, "I thought it was terrible."

The scene in question featured the drag performer and LGBTQ+ icon Barbara Butch, adorned with a halo-like headpiece, and other drag artists surrounding a table that seemed to resemble the last dinner between Jesus and his disciples. Furthermore, the ceremony showcased a questionable act of one backup dancer appearing to have his genitals exposed.

The backlash was swift and religious conservatives worldwide condemned the sketch, calling out the organizers for the offensive 'woke' performance. For instance, the French Bishop Conference released a press statement, citing the ceremony 'included scenes of mockery and derision of Christianity,' which they deeply 'regret,' and said they were "thinking of all the Christians on every continent who have been hurt by the outrageousness and provocation of certain scenes."

Meanwhile, House Speaker Mike Johnson also condemned the sketch on X, formerly Twitter: "Last night's mockery of the Last Supper was shocking and insulting to Christian people around the world who watched the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games. The war on our faith and traditional values knows no bounds today. But we know that truth and virtue will always prevail. 'The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.' (John 1:5)."

Thomas Jolly, the art director of the opening ceremony, told French TV station BFMTV that he took inspiration from Greek Mythology and not from the famous biblical story. "It's not my inspiration. There is Dionysus who arrives at this table. He is there because he is the God of celebration in Greek mythology. The god of wine, who is one of the jewels of France. And the father of Sequana, the goddess who is connected to the river, the Seine. The idea was to have a pagan celebration connected to the gods of Olympus," Jolly stated.

He further clarified, "You will never find in me a desire to mock and denigrate anyone. I wanted to make a ceremony that repairs, that reconciles, and also that reaffirms the values ​​of our Republic: liberty-equality-fraternity. My wish isn't to be subversive, nor to mock or to shock. Most of all, I wanted to send a message of love, a message of inclusion and not at all to divide."

Amid the intense scrutiny, the Olympic organizers were forced to publicly apologize. Spokesperson Anne Descamps said in a press conference, "Clearly there was never an intention to show disrespect to any religious group. On the contrary, I think [with] Thomas Jolly, we really did try to celebrate community tolerance," per New York Post.