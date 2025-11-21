Trump Jr. Says Bush Family ‘Can’t Reclaim Control’ of the GOP

Donald Trump Jr. is pushing back hard on the idea that the Republican Party might return to the kind of leadership it had under George W. Bush. Donald Trump’s son recently took to X and let it be known that the Bush family’s reign of the GOP is over.

According to WSBT, Trump Jr. reposted a tweet and then added his own comment. The original post said, “Report: The Bush family is planning to reclaim control of the Republican Party when the Trump presidency comes to an end.”

Trump Jr. is nothing if not his father’s son and responded, “We will never let this happen.”https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1991891588432474422

Breitbart recently published an article where they claimed that the Bush family may be planning a comeback. Apparently, after President Trump leaves office, they want to take control of the GOP again.

The Bush family already have a family legacy of presidents going with George H.W. Bush’s term as president extending from 1989 to 1993, and George W. Bush serving two terms from 2001 to 2009. It seems as if Trump Jr.’s not about to let the Bush family come into power again, especially if “we” have anything to say about it.

📸 What a moment at the Cheney funeral. A light hearted exchange between old political rivals George W. Bush and Al Gore had President @JoeBiden and @DrBiden laughing along. It felt like a glimpse of the country we used to be, and the country we could still be without the… pic.twitter.com/1DDibdzR6X — Chris D. Jackson (@ChrisDJackson) November 20, 2025

Of course, this begs the question of who the “we” is that he is referring to. Could Trump Jr. be saying that the Trump family also wants to establish themselves as a political family? And if someone is going to join the political arena, which of President Trump’s children will carry the torch forward? While both Trump Jr. and Ivanka have some experience in this arena, neither have indicated that they are willing to take up the reins.

According to Breitbart, President Trump “knows that there’s no third term option” and apparently Vice President JD Vance is a good candidate for the position as he already has a “head start” over other 2028 Republican candidate hopefuls.

But, it appears that there are moves being made for other candidates to take their place in the political landscape. Daily Mail, via Breitbart, asserts, “And, while the former president is determined not to publicly criticize Trump – much to the frustration of some of his former aides – he may not be averse to quietly helping to shape the Republican Party’s long-term future.”

The Bush family has, in fact, criticized some of Trump’s moves, per Fox Baltimore. With the divide between the Bush camp and Trump’s faction further highlighted by the absence of Trump and Vance at the funeral of former Vice President Dick Cheney, who was a close Bush ally and a vocal critic of Trump.

Former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele has reportedly asked George W. Bush to become more active in politics again as he has “a voice that would resonate with a lot more Americans.” Steele believes that Bush could influence and appeal to the broader American voters.

More than anything, Trump Jr.’s throwaway tweet highlights that there is a great divide within the Republican Party. There is the Bush-Cheney era that some may believe is outdated, while others just can’t reconcile themselves with the MAGA movement which Trump and Vance embody. The divide underscores the growing split between the traditional Republicans and the new MAGA-aligned base.