Jenna Bush Hager Reveals How Her Dad George Bush Made Her Cry to Sleep

Jenna Bush Hager got candid on her show “Today With Jenna & Friends” about her relationship with her dad and former president George W. Bush. During this conversation, she explained how during her younger years there was tension between the two.

Hager stated, “There was a period of time when I made bad grades.” Sheinelle Jones, who’s the co-host on the show, asked how her parents handled the situation at that time.

Jenna responded, “My dad would sit with me at that kitchen table and try to teach me math, and we’d get in big fights and I’d cry myself to sleep.” The 43-year-old laughed at the confession. We all know those moments when simple maths can make us cry.

Now she can look back and laugh about the situation, but at that time it surely made her cry herself to sleep. Similarly, Jones was supportive and termed her confession to be ‘relatable’ as she added– “kitchen tables all over this country at night.”

Furthermore, one person commented that George W. Bush teaching maths must have been a sight to see, considering it’s odd to see the president do something so normal.

Hager did not point out when exactly this happened but she and her sister were 19 when George Bush served as the president in 2001. The mother of three may have a very different approach to parenting now compared to her parents after this embarrassing incident.

She shares a good relationship with her dad now, thanks to the fact that there are no more math lessons.

Jenna Bush Hager spoke of how she called President Bush when her former co-host Hoda Kotb left the show. It left her upset and emotional. So she called her dad while crying. Hoda pointed out, “I don’t know if you’re embarrassed to say this or not, but I think that we should [talk about how] you called your dad. And I remember when you first started working together with me, you were afraid, so she called her dad.”

Hager mentioned that her dad was happy and encouraging for her but he joked that Kotb is ‘the star.’ She also mentioned how George Bush comforted her when she was crying, he said, “It’s your turn. It’s OK. You’re going to be fine.” He also thought that something bad might have happened since Jenna got super emotional.

Earlier Jenna shed light on how her childhood was even when she and her sister were in the spotlight. They understood he had a demanding political career, but he was present and paying attention to them. At a young age, he made them feel like anything is possible, and gave them freedom to make mistakes, so they did not feel the pressure.