Trump and Vance Nowhere to Be Found on Dick Cheney’s Funeral Invite List – But All Former Presidents and VPs Made the Cut

Washington’s elite will gather in the National Cathedral on Thursday morning to bid farewell to former Vice President Dick Cheney. While the day is meant to honor the man who shaped two wars and redefined the modern vice presidency in America, the biggest headlines are about who made the guest list at Dick Cheney’s funeral and, more interestingly, who didn’t.

The guest list is an invitation-only roster of more than 1,000 people. Dick Cheney’s funeral is going to be a a bipartisan time capsule of pre-MAGA Republican politics. Former presidents, vice presidents, and Supreme Court justices are all invited. But President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are nowhere to be found. A source told CNN neither of them has been invited anyway.

84-year-old Dick Cheney died on November 3, 2025, due to pneumonia and cardiac/vascular disease. He will earn military honors and speeches from people who’ve known him through wars, elections, and more. As Bush loyalists and Democrats will be socializing with each other, Donald Trump and JD Vance’s absence is sure to be felt loudly, especially since Trump is the sitting president.

Former presidents George W. Bush and Joe Biden are to pay their respects. Former VPs (Kamala Harris, Mike Pence, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle) will take their seats, too, because Dick Cheney knew they could keep their political rivalry aside. Even Speaker Emeritus Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader John Thune will appear, along with Mitch McConnell.

The Washington Cheney operated in was bound by norms, at least when it came to ceremonial days. Those norms didn’t extend to Trump, and honestly, why would they? We all saw Dick Cheney bash Trump as a “coward” and “the greatest threat to our republic.” Plus, Liz Cheney (Dick’s daughter) became one of the most vocal Trump critics during the January 6, 2021, investigation.

Trump has offered no public condolences either. Not even one of his usual Truth Social posts. The White House’s official reaction was that the president was “aware” of Cheney’s death, per his press secretary Karoline Leavitt. And yes, as the law requires, flags will be lowered to pay respect to Dick Cheney, but warmth or condolences aren’t part of the package.

George W. Bush will speak about his former VP. Liz Cheney will, of course, also honor his legacy. So will his grandchildren, Pete Williams, and his cardiologist, Dr. Jonathan Reiner. Clergy from across the Episcopal tradition are set to preside over the event. The Honorary pallbearers are his Secret Service detail, Scooter Libby, David Addington, and photographer David Hume Kennerly.

One of the last pages from the funeral service leaflet featured a John Muir quote: “The mountains are calling and I must go.”

The funeral sure is going to be as deliberate as Dick Cheney’s life.