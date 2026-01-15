Trump Jr. Cheered for Karoline Leavitt After Her Heated Exchange with a Reporter – Netizens Didn’t

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt snapped at a reporter during a press briefing and called him a “left-wing hack” for simply doing his job. When the reporter brought up a question about an ICE agent killing Minneapolis’ Renee Nicole Good, Karoline Leavitt lost her cool and asked the reporter, “Why was Renee Good, unfortunately and tragically, killed?”

The report responded to Karoline Leavitt with these words, “You’re asking me my opinion? Because an ICE agent acted recklessly and killed her unjustifiably.” Karoline interrupted him, saying, “Oh, okay. So you’re a biased reporter with a left-wing opinion.”

The Press Secretary went on to question his professionalism and ranted, “You’re a left-wing hack. You’re not a reporter; you’re posing in this room as a journalist…You’re a left-wing activist.”

A furious Leavitt continued, “You should be reporting on the facts…Do you have the numbers of how many American citizens were killed at the hands of illegal aliens who ICE is trying to remove from this country? I bet you don’t… I bet you never even read about Laken Riley, or Jocelyn Nungaray, or all of the innocent Americans who were killed at the hands of illegal aliens in this country. Shame on people like you in the media who have a crooked view, and have a biased view, and pretend like you’re a real, honest journalist.”

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s son, Trump Jr., cheered for Karoline Leavitt in an X post. Reacting to the video, he wrote, “Fatality” and added a few fire emojis. The Official White House Rapid Response account had originally shared the video of Leavitt clashing with the journalist and captioned it, “Press Secretary absolutely nukes a Fake News loser.”

While Trump Jr. lauded Leavitt for dodging the reporter’s question, the Internet did not. Several netizens slammed the White House Press Secretary online. “You mean disgraceful, embarrassing, and pathetic. Can’t even answer a question?” an X user commented on Trump Jr.’s post. “Why didn’t she answer his question?” asked another person.

Karoline Leavitt was massively trolled for the same. “This is completely unprofessional – even for Karoline – what a joke our country is under Trump,” an X user wrote. Another one wrote, “How about we go back to normal press conferences where government employees do their best to answer a question instead of doing this Low IQ bull—-”

Similar thoughts echoed across the Internet. “This administration has made America a global embarrassment,” read one of the comments. Slamming Leavitt, another netizen wrote, “You can change the subject by attacking a reporter who asks a question about Renee Good, but it doesn’t change the reality that she’s dead and was shot by an ICE agent.”

FOX NEWS: The officer involved in the Minneapolis shooting — does the president stand fully behind him? Does he think his action were justified? LEAVITT: Absolutely. President Trump was right about this all along. This deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her… pic.twitter.com/qPlXlyqPgR — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 12, 2026

It was just this week that Karoline Leavitt was on the receiving end of massive trolling. During an interview with Fox News, she defended Jonathan Ross, the ICE officer, who killed Renee Good last week.

Leavitt referred to Renee Good as a “deranged lunatic woman.” She said during the interview, “President Trump was right about this all along. This deranged lunatic woman was trying to ram him over with her vehicle.” The statement garnered flak online, with netizens calling Leavitt “sick.” Another netizen, slamming Leavitt, wrote, “Speaking ill of the dead is really classy, especially when it’s a blatant lie. The Trump administration at its best.”