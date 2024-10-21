Trump is Selling 'Swiss-Made' Watches For $100,000 — Apparently, It's From a Wyoming Mall

Donald Trump unveiled a line of exclusive and luxurious watches last month that ranged from $499 to an astounding $100,000. On his Truth Social platform, the presidential candidate expressed his enthusiasm for the watches and assured prospective buyers that they would love them. Its website also boasted of 'Swiss-made power and precision.' However, as per a recent CNN investigation, in reality, these supposedly high-end watches came from a little shopping center in Sheridan, Wyoming.

Donald Trump attends a town hall event hosted by Fox News on October 15, 2024, in Cumming, Georgia. (Image Source: Megan Varner/ Getty Images)

“Would make a great Christmas Gift. Don’t wait, they will go fast. GET YOUR TRUMP WATCH RIGHT NOW!” Trump wrote on Truth Social, as reported by The Independent. When trying to track down the company, CNN also looked into the watchmaker's origins. The company making these watches, TheBestWatchesOnEarth LLC., reportedly shares the same address with a Wendy's restaurant, a vape store, and a daycare center. It's interesting to note that this address is also connected to a lobbying group that works with the Montenegro government.

The grift never ends with Trump.



40 days before the election, Trump is selling watches for the low price of $499 to $100k



Truly a man of the people. pic.twitter.com/7zDskRrzIJ — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) September 26, 2024

The location is also associated with an LLC that sells honey for male enhancement. It is also the registered address for the company that produces Trump’s golden sneakers. Additionally, many businesses connected to the Wyoming address have a common 'organizer,' Andrew Pierce. Carol Mendelsohn, the chief marketing officer for Pierce’s company, disclosed that their organization acts as the registered agent for several enterprises tied to Trump.

I’m telling you right now, You can’t make this Stupid ‘Scam Likely’ Trump

Crap Up .



CNN tried to find the makers of Trump’s new ‘Swiss-made’ watches. We ended up at a shopping center in Wyoming 😵‍💫⌚️ — TOM 🇺🇦🙏🏻🟦 (@lonestarmoocher) October 17, 2024

Mendelsohn said, “To be absolutely clear, registered agents do not bear any responsibility for the actions of their clients and we will not respond to any further communication via email or phone about these companies." Meanwhile, Mark Pierce, Andrew's father and business partner, disclosed that he was unaware of the relationship between Trump and their two other unnamed clients. He opined, “If Mr. Trump or anyone in his family were on the same side of the street I was on, I would cross the street.” Mark further cautioned, “Before spending $100,000 on a watch, they should know who they’re buying it from."

Trump is marketing and selling these watches, some of them cost $100000, as Swiss made.



Swiss watch experts have warned these are Made in china not Swiss.



lol pic.twitter.com/Bq8s3dImFo — tic toc (@TicTocTick) October 17, 2024

The Trump watches come in two distinct models—the 'Fight, Fight, Fight watch' and the 'Trump Victory Tourbillon.' The Tourbillon— priced at $100,000—according to its website, is primarily crafted from 18-carat gold and has been adorned with 122 diamonds. Additionally, it has a tourbillon mechanism— a high-end addition meant to improve the accuracy of the watch. Meanwhile, according to CBS News, the gold-plated 'Fight, Fight, Fight watch' ranges from $500 to $800 depending on the color.

Recently, Trump introduced 'Trump Coins,' claiming they were minted in the USA and designed by him. These were priced at $100 each, as reported by Rolling Stone. He previously also launched a 'God Bless the USA Bible,' which includes the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the Declaration of Independence, and the Pledge of Allegiance, selling for $59.99 or $1,000 if signed by Trump.