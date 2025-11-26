Trump Invents “Tepublican,” Rages at NYT Health Report in Wild Online Rant

The ever creative President Donald Trump added a new entry to his ever-growing lexicon this week, inventing the word “Tepublican” after a fevered rant against an outlet for pointing out that he is no longer in his prime. The New York Times reported on the physical and mental decline of the president, and he took offence at the article.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump lashed out at the Times and its reporters, calling the paper a “rag.” One post later, he quickly pivoted to coining what he believes should be the new rallying term for his political movement.

As reported by The New Republic and confirmed by Trump’s own Truth Social feed, Number 47 wrote, “There is a new word for a TRUMP REPUBLICAN, which is almost everyone (GREAT POLICY IS THE KEY!). It is, TEPUBLICAN??? Or, TPUBLICAN???”

Now while the post is fairly typical of Trump, the moment came less than an hour after he ranted about the New York Times’ analysis of his schedule, energy levels, and rumors about his age affecting his leadership. The story highlighted changes in Trump’s work habits and referenced his lower attendance at public events. It also mentioned his alleged grogginess, and a drop in energetic rallies compared to his first term. The article questioned whether the 79-year-old president’s busy but less-visible schedule pointed to a slowing down, noting that several insiders have voiced concern about his stamina and well-being.

Trump’s response pulled no punches. He insisted he’s “never worked so hard in my life,” that he “aced” a recent physical and cognitive test, and attacked the outlet as “ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.” He even personally insulted New York Times reporter Katie Rogers, calling her “a third rate reporter who is ugly, both inside and out.” True to style, Trump defended his record in office, boasted about the economy, stock market highs, and claimed to have solved “8 Wars.”

But it was his new word, “Tepublican,” that set social media ablaze. Fans and critics alike jumped on the term, with with many pointing out its awkwardness—neither “Tepublican” nor “TPublican” seemed likely to catch on, but both quickly became the butt of jokes and fresh memes. But at least it provided some comedic relief in the sometimes endless tirades on Trump’s social media pages.

Believe it or not, It seems that Donald wants to incorporate HIS NAME into the name of the PARTY. He’s actually suggesting: TPublicans or TePublicans, BUTT there just isn’t enough TRUMP in those names. I’m helping him to get MORE of his name into the party. Logo design is my… pic.twitter.com/X7scvLMxT4 — Bonnie Boden (@designergirla) November 26, 2025

Of course, it’s debatable whether Trump’s spontaneous word-making ability was a clever branding move or just an example of the kind of behavior that critics say underscores the Times’ concerns about his cognitive sharpness. Did Trump just give his detractors more fuel for the fire?

The episode highlights how Trump, faced with criticism about his age and energy, continues to fight back in the digital trenches, by mixing bold languge with inventive terminology. Kudos for not even throwing in Biden’s 82-year-old self in there for once either.

Whether “Tepublican” has lasting power as a term remains to be seen, but stranger things have stayed the distance. In Trump’s America, every political jab gets a comeback that gets the internet talking.