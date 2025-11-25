Donald Trump’s Latest “Powerful” AI Post Mocking Democrats Sets Internet on Fire – Critics Say He’s “Dangerous”

President Donald Trump loves to experiment with the latest AI trends and likes to share his late-night unfiltered thoughts on Truth Social. In previous instances, in October 2025, Trump posted a fake clip of himself wearing a crown and flying a fighter jet, shown as “King Trump,” that dumps what appears to be excrement on crowds of protesters.

However, the video was posted when people held a “No Kings” protest in the wake of the administration’s ruthless immigration policies that created unrest and agony throughout the country. People claimed that the Trump administration was turning America into an authoritarian style of governance, jeopardizing the true essence of democracy.

Yet, Donald Trump has once again tried to gain dominance by posting another AI-generated image over the weekend of himself as a massive golden ruler seated on a throne, with top Democratic lawmakers kneeling at his feet.

🚨 OMG…the President of the United States just posted himself piloting a fighter jet with “KING TRUMP” on the side and dumping mud all over Harry Sisson and No Kings protestors To the song “Danger Zone” He is one of a kind😭 pic.twitter.com/j4ihSVEawS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2025

As per The Atlanta Black Star, the picture, which had been posted on Truth Social on Sunday, showed Trump as a giant armored king wearing a gold crown, towering above Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, and Rep. Adam Schiff. Floating above the picture: “NONE shall escape his justice!” with two laughing emojis.

Trump posted this AI image of himself as a king with Democratic Senators Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren, and Adam Schiff at his feet; a digital monarchy where ego rules and democracy kneel. https://t.co/liOJH4JRpB pic.twitter.com/Y0Db447BJ7 — War Updates FC (@k_c_shivansh) November 24, 2025

Before the controversial image, Democrats had released a video urging military and intelligence personnel to “refuse illegal orders” and never mentioned Trump by name. The post ignited a series of hate speech and comments from both Republicans and Democrats, triggering another round of toxic online warfare.

People who were a part of the loyal MAGA fan base came in to support him. “Go get all those traitorous sons of b—-s,” one supporter wrote in a post Trump reshared. Another claimed Democrats were trying to incite the military to turn against him, calling for legal action against the “Democrat Domestic Terrorist party.”

Meanwhile, critics were equally brutal with their comments and demanded his impeachment. “He needs to be removed, and I don’t care how, at this point!” one person wrote on Threads. Others labeled the image “sick and dangerous,” with a sign that he should be “institutionalized.”

Others reacted with a mix of outrage and exhaustion as they claimed that Trump’s constant need to grab the spotlight and portray himself as the superior and strong self is beyond tolerance at this point.

Meanwhile, the clip that triggered Trump for a fiery comeback featured Sens. Elissa Slotkin and Mark Kelly, along with Reps. Chrissy Houlahan, Chris Deluzio, Maggie Goodlander, and Jason Crow are all veterans of the military or intelligence community. Furthermore, Trump quickly lashed out with incendiary remarks.

“This is really bad and dangerous to our country,” he wrote, calling their remarks “SEDITIOUS” and asking whether they should be locked up. One of his posts was interpreted by many as encouraging the lawmakers’ execution.

Other Republican members like Sen. Rand Paul told Face the Nation: “Calling your opponents traitors and suggesting the death penalty is reckless and irresponsible.”

Rep. Mike McCaul claimed that it’s high time Donald Trump should be careful with his words and certainly tone them down. Consequently, we aren’t surprised to witness Trump act like this because this isn’t the first time. Trump has frequently shared images casting himself as a monarch and other strong figures like the character Superman.

As a matter of fact, MAGA politics reportedly leans heavily on PR and strong media presence, which includes purposefully attempting to make controversial statements, be witty, stir controversy, and stay relevant.

As Politico’s Zach Montellaro notes, the GOP’s governance style is similar to wrestling. It’s loud, competitive, and brutal. Trump does not like his opponents and strives for opportunities to bring them down, just like in the game.

He further added that his administration brings the excitement and drama of pro wrestling into his political appearances. Trump has largely been a part of wrestling as he was a part of the WrestleMania events in the 1980s and appeared on various WWE shows.

The White House declined to comment on the lawmakers’ video as well as Trump’s comments.