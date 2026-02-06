Politics

Trump Indirectly Admits He Has Never Read the Bible – And Netizens Are Stunned

Published on: February 6, 2026 at 8:41 AM ET

Donald Trump might have just revealed his lack of Bible knowledge.

Arpita Samaddar
Written By Arpita Samaddar
News Writer
Kanika Saini
Edited By Kanika Saini
Senior Editor
Donald Trump, National Prayer Breakfast, Bible
Donald Trump at National Prayer Breakfast accepting he has not read the Bible (Image Source: X/@WhiteHouse)

Donald Trump is known for making off-the-cuff remarks, saying pretty much whatever comes to his mind. Something similar happened at the National Prayer Breakfast this Thursday, where he hinted he never read the Bible.

During his speech, Trump talked about an endorsement made by radio host/pastor Robert Jeffres almost 10 years ago. At that time, Trump was running for his first presidential election.

Trump recalled Jeffres saying, “I know every candidate very well., and I know Trump a little bit. He may not be as good with the Bible as some of them. He may not have read the Bible as much as some of them…in fact, he may not have ever read the Bible, but he will be a much stronger messenger for us.”

Trump then gave his own perspective on this by saying, “And, you know, I didn’t want to admit anything, but that was very interesting.”

This does not explicitly reveal that Trump never read the Bible. But his decision not to contest that claim says there is some truth to that statement.

Now this is quite interesting because Trump enjoys a massive popularity among evangelical Christians. Thus, netizens took to X questioning whether he uses Christianity for political support.

One X user commented, “So this good ‘Christian’ that has never read the bible and has broken every commandment multiple times, is the guy you religious people want spreading your word? Got it.”

This is not all, Trump also made some other controversial comments on this day that are making headlines. The National Prayer Breakfast is supposed to be an event where people from different political opinions would come together, setting aside their differences.

But the president outright stated Christians should not vote for a Democrat. He said, “I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat,” “I really don’t.” This obviously did not sit well with many of the attendees, as they replied with groans.

To this, Trump then said, “And I know we have some here today, and I don’t know why they’re here, because they certainly don’t give us their vote.”

Trump has also been questioned for his faith in the past. In a New York Times interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene has stated that Trump’s actions are far from those of a man of God. She alluded he uses religion more as a political tool than with sincere intentions.

TAGGED:
Share This Article

Want the latest updates on news, celeb gossip & political chaos?

From hard news and political drama to celeb stories and entertainment buzz, delivered straight to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

Leave a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *