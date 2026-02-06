Trump Indirectly Admits He Has Never Read the Bible – And Netizens Are Stunned

Donald Trump is known for making off-the-cuff remarks, saying pretty much whatever comes to his mind. Something similar happened at the National Prayer Breakfast this Thursday, where he hinted he never read the Bible.

During his speech, Trump talked about an endorsement made by radio host/pastor Robert Jeffres almost 10 years ago. At that time, Trump was running for his first presidential election.

Trump recalled Jeffres saying, “I know every candidate very well., and I know Trump a little bit. He may not be as good with the Bible as some of them. He may not have read the Bible as much as some of them…in fact, he may not have ever read the Bible, but he will be a much stronger messenger for us.”

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast on himself: “He may not have ever read the Bible, but he will be a much stronger messenger for us” pic.twitter.com/W5EIwSONfW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

Trump then gave his own perspective on this by saying, “And, you know, I didn’t want to admit anything, but that was very interesting.”

This does not explicitly reveal that Trump never read the Bible. But his decision not to contest that claim says there is some truth to that statement.

Now this is quite interesting because Trump enjoys a massive popularity among evangelical Christians. Thus, netizens took to X questioning whether he uses Christianity for political support.

One X user commented, “So this good ‘Christian’ that has never read the bible and has broken every commandment multiple times, is the guy you religious people want spreading your word? Got it.”

I think this exposes that most evangelicals knew he wasn’t a Christian. But they showreel him w/ the label “christian” b/c they wanted to use him to build their earthly kingdom. — Andre Hollings (@thoughtXopinion) February 5, 2026

This is not all, Trump also made some other controversial comments on this day that are making headlines. The National Prayer Breakfast is supposed to be an event where people from different political opinions would come together, setting aside their differences.

But the president outright stated Christians should not vote for a Democrat. He said, “I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat,” “I really don’t.” This obviously did not sit well with many of the attendees, as they replied with groans.

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast: “I don’t know how a person of faith can vote for a Democrat. I really don’t. *crowd groans* I know we have some here today. I don’t know why they’re here, because they certainly don’t give us their vote … they cheat.” pic.twitter.com/lIQDisyjK1 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 5, 2026

To this, Trump then said, “And I know we have some here today, and I don’t know why they’re here, because they certainly don’t give us their vote.”

Trump has also been questioned for his faith in the past. In a New York Times interview, Marjorie Taylor Greene has stated that Trump’s actions are far from those of a man of God. She alluded he uses religion more as a political tool than with sincere intentions.