Trump Does Not Have Sincere Christian Faith, Says Majorie Taylor Greene

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene shared her straightforward opinion on Donald Trump’s faith in an interview with The New York Times. She questioned whether the president truly embraces Christianity and suggested his words do not align with the values he claims to uphold.

In the interview, Greene expressed her belief that Trump does not have a genuine Christian faith. She explained that her view developed over time as she observed how he discusses his enemies and handles situations that require restraint or forgiveness. Greene feels the president’s actions are contrary to a man of faith and don’t represent his true belief, but rather it is a political strategy.

Greene mentioned the memorial service for conservative activist Charlie Kirk as a moment that stuck with her. In the interview, she contrasted Trump’s tone with remarks made by Kirk’s widow, Erika. She noted that Erika spoke about grace and forgiveness, and the difference between them caught her attention. “That was absolutely the worst statement,” Greene told the New York Times. “It just shows where his heart is. And that’s the difference, with her [Erika] having a sincere Christian faith, and proves that he does not have any faith.”

Trump was raised Presbyterian but has since identified himself as a non-denominational Christian. Throughout his political career, the president has courted support from evangelical Christians. After the attempt on his life during his presidential campaign last year, Trump has said that he’s become “more of a believer” and feels that he was “saved by God.”

He has also referenced religion in his attempts to end wars around the world and he has also spoken about going to heaven.

Her comments show how much she has distanced herself from a man she once supported without question. For years, Greene was one of Trump’s loudest supporters in Congress, repeating his attacks and endorsing his way of politics. In the Times interview, she admitted that she had overlooked issues she now sees differently, referring to her past loyalty as misguided.

Greene also discussed what she views as a moral gap within Trump’s social circle, particularly at Mar-a-Lago. She criticized the sexualized atmosphere among Trump’s inner circle, stating that the focus on appearance and status contradicts the values she believes conservative leaders should embody, not just speak about.

Greene is expected to leave Congress early next year after she announced her resignation, which has given her more freedom to openly discuss her break from Trump and the MAGA movement he leads. Without the pressure of an upcoming election, Greene seems less willing to soften her stance and has only ramped up her attacks on her former mentor.

She has also linked her fallout with Trump to disagreements over transparency regarding the Epstein files. In the interview, she suggested that Trump was hesitant to release everything due to the possible impact on people close to him. This claim added another layer to what has become a very public unraveling.

Greene was one of Trump’s biggest supporters before their bitter split. She supported his attempts to overturn the 2020 U.S. presidential election and has promoted his false claims of a stolen election. During his current second term, she began to question if the man she once backed on almost everything is truly America First and became more critical of Israel. However, it appears Epstein was the final straw for Trump, who went on the attack, leading to their inevitable split.