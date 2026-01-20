Trump Frets Over UK Island Handover Deal Despite Previously Supporting It Himself

On Tuesday, the British Government maintained its decision of handing over the sovereignty of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius, which made the US President Donald Trump quite agitated. Interestingly, Trump had previously shown support to this decision when the deal was finalized in May, as his government had mentioned that the decision “secures the long-term, stable, and effective operation of the joint U.S.-U.K. military facility at Diego Garcia.”

However, as the UK government stands firm on the deal, Trump took to Truth Social to voice his disappointment over the same while also justifying his latest obsession with taking over Greenland. He posted, “Shockingly, our ‘brilliant’ NATO Ally, the United Kingdom, is currently planning to give away the Island of Diego Garcia, the site of a vital U.S. Military Base, to Mauritius, and to do so FOR NO REASON WHATSOEVER.”

His post further added, “There is no doubt that China and Russia have noticed this act of total weakness. The UK giving away extremely important land is an act of GREAT STUPIDITY, and is another in a very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired.”

Despite Trump’s meltdown, the deal remains in motion. On Tuesday, U.K. Cabinet Minister Darren Jones said it would “secure that military base for the next 100 years.” U.K. Defense Secretary John Healey added, “As the world becomes more dangerous, our military base on Diego Garcia becomes more important. Today’s treaty secures full operational control, strengthens our UK-US defence partnership and keeps British people safe at home for the next 99 years and beyond.”

Trump, however, found support among British opposition parties, which have criticized the deal and said relinquishing islands controlled by Britain for nearly two centuries could lead to interference from Russia and China.

U.K. Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch openly supported Trump’s comments, posting on X, “Paying to surrender the Chagos Islands is not just an act of stupidity, but of complete self sabotage. I’ve been clear and unfortunately on this issue President Trump is right. Keir Starmer’s plan to give away the Chagos Islands is a terrible policy that weakens UK security and hands away our sovereign territory.”

Beyond the political conflict within the U.K. over the deal, residents of the Chagos Islands have also opposed it. Many were forced to leave to accommodate the U.S. base, and the agreement further complicates the possibility of their return home.

It should be noted here that two British Chagossian activists, Bertrice Pompe and Bernadette Dugasse had previously obtained a high court injunction to stop the deal. However, the injunction was discharged on the same day as the deal went ahead. Commenting on the same, Pompe said, “We’ve been ignored, we’ve been invisible, we Dugasse added, “I don’t know how to put it because the night before we won, and in the morning we lost – I’ve been betrayed by the British government.”

With the islanders and key opposition leaders standing against the deal, Trump’s anger about it would definitely get some fuel. However, given how the UK government is holding its ground about this transfer, it would be interesting to see if Trump can after all do something to stop it or if he uses this deal to further his advancements regarding Greenland.