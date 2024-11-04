Trump Finds Out His Mic is Malfunctioning at Rally. Then, He Did a Very Weird Gesture With It

GOP nominee Donald Trump ignited outrage over his Milwaukee rally on November 1, when he made a gesture that has widely been perceived as mimicking fellatio. Speaking to his supporters at Fiserv Forum, the former president became visibly frustrated with technical difficulties involving his microphone, which prompted him to play with the setup, as reported by USA Today.

A brief five-second clip capturing his bizarre act quickly circulated on social media, amassing over 31 million views. Netizens expressed shock and disgust. On X (formerly Twitter) a person remarked, “Oh he is just being an embarrassing weirdo. It's his thing.” Another slammed, “Yikes! How is this real? WTF is wrong with him?” In a similar vein, one chimed, "There are kids watching...This guy is insane. This is not presidential." A comment also read, “There is something seriously wrong with this person. He is willing to do or say ANYTHING to get some applause from his sycophantic cult.” Another echoed, “Every day Trump sinks to a new level. He is finished! See you on Tuesday!”

Meanwhile, MAGA supporters argued that selective video editing had skewed the former president’s behavior, making it appear less presidential than it actually was. An individual shared a longer clip of Trump’s speech, commenting in his defense, "This is what he is doing if you stop selectively editing your propaganda clips." Another agreed, "This clip is deceptively edited to cut out the part where he explains a common issue with microphones being positioned too low, requiring him to bend his back to speak into them."

At the rally, Trump’s supporters responded to his gesture with laughter and applause, as reported by the Independent. The former president irritated over equipment failure, complained that the microphone was too low and blamed rally staff for its improper setup. "Do you want to see me knock the hell out of people backstage?… I am up here seething. I am working my a** off with this stupid mic," he said. "I am blowing out my left arm, now I am going to blow out my right arm, and I am blowing up my damn throat too," he continued.

The incident on Friday mirrored similar disturbing behavior as seen during a rally in Pennsylvania. Just a week earlier, Trump praised golfer Arnold Palmer’s genitalia. Referring to Palmer’s physique, Trump described him as the embodiment of masculinity, emphasizing that the late icon was 'all man.' He went on to recount a story about Palmer in the locker room, noting that when other players saw him showering, they reportedly expressed surprise at his 'unbelievable' physical attributes. Trump insisted on sharing this detail with the audience, remarking that the shower anecdote was 'something special' and 'true.'