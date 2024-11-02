Donald Trump’s Retort to Kamala Harris’ DNC Speech Now a Running Joke on Social Media

VP Kamala Harris spoke to what was perhaps her biggest crowd to date during her presidential campaign last week. However, while Harris spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, it seemed as though her Republican opponent Donald Trump was the one who paid the most attention. His response, after Harris spoke about the perils of the Trump administration (accusing the former president of election fraud and antagonizing the crowd at the Capitol on January 6, 2021), also went viral; in one of Trump's posts on Truth Social, he asked, "IS SHE TALKING ABOUT ME?"

As if he wasn’t locked into the screen! 😂

That man is obsessed with her lol pic.twitter.com/M3hf4fu8Oi — Ivy (アイビー) (@ivyfeenix) August 23, 2024

Naturally, the internet went crazy over his query, and now his response has become a running joke; memes have taken over social media in the wake of Trump's remark. As such, one person stated on X, "When my boss sends a 'gentle reminder' email to the group after I screw something up."

i fear i will be using this in reponse to many, many things pic.twitter.com/uqc39SGo20 — 𝟒’𝟗 𝑫𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒂 𝑭𝒂𝒚𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 (@davinafayette) August 23, 2024

Another went on to add, "Bro acts like a crazy ex-boyfriend you can’t get rid of." Similarly, someone else also tweeted a statement made by Hakeem Jeffries on the former president that read, "Donald Trump is like an old boyfriend who you broke up with but he just won't go away. Bro we broke up with you for a reason." One amusing post even joked, "My dog when the vet says someone needs to cut down on little snacks."

drake when kendrick dropped not like us pic.twitter.com/BbkzgoZKrT — blink • short n’ sweet (@blonkstruggle) August 23, 2024

Some continued by saying the ex-president was 'obsessed' with this rival, while another said, "He needs to be checked". An individual further noted that Trump is supposedly 'afraid' of Harris, adding, "He is ranting as much he can.. he is afraid of Kamala." Another commenter drew parallels between the remark and the ongoing feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake. The user jotted down, "Drake when Kendrick dropped not like us." (The person was referring to the incident whereby Lamar finally ended his months-long conflict with Drake by releasing a music video for his popular single Not Like Us, in which he criticized the Canadian rapper).

when my boss sends a “gentle reminder” email to the group after i screw something up pic.twitter.com/RjWTbSmOrp — steph (@whutyearisit) August 23, 2024

In light of the most recent surveys, some internet users also pointed out that Trump is 'crashing out.' One critic added, "He’s crashing out watching her overtake him in the polls in real time lol. Their speeches at the two conventions couldn’t be further apart." That was the opinion of another individual as well who stated, "Wait till he finds out the DNC had higher ratings than the RNC. His head will explode. They are probably hoping he's in a safe space before letting him in on it."

Donald Trump speaks during a campaign event at Big League Dreams Las Vegas on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by David Becker)

Nevertheless, as per a recent survey, Harris' advantage against former president Trump is growing. According to the most recent poll from Fairleigh Dickinson University, Harris leads Trump by seven points, with 50% to 43% of the vote nationwide.

Polling against Kamala is looking very good. We spent all of our time, and a great deal of money, fighting Crooked Joe, then they unceremoniously dumped him and threw in an even worse person, Kamala, a Radical Left Marxist. She would destroy America, just like she did San… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 26, 2024

In light of the same, Trump just shared on Truth Social, where he reiterated his claims that he is leading Harris in the polls. On Sunday he wrote, "Polling against Kamala is looking very good. We spent all of our time, and a great deal of money, fighting Crooked Joe, then they unceremoniously dumped him and threw in an even worse person, Kamala, a Radical Left Marxist. She would destroy America, just like she did San Francisco and, indeed, California!"

This article originally appeared 2 months ago.