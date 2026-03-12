Trump-Favored Shoe Brand Sues Administration Over Second-Term Tariffs

Florsheim, the shoe brand President Donald Trump is very fond of, is owned by a parent company that is suing his administration over tariffs imposed during his second term.

This adds a new element to the ongoing legal and political battle regarding Trump’s trade policies. Weyco Group, which owns Florsheim, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Court of International Trade in December. It is seeking refunds for duties it claims were collected unlawfully, per Reuters.

The case revolves around the tariffs Trump imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA. In its complaint, Weyco argued that the President did not have the authority to impose such broad import duties under that law. It asked the court to block these measures and order “the immediate refund, with interest, of all of the unlawful duties collected.”

The lawsuit names the United States, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the Commerce Department, and Trump in his official role as defendants.

Forget MAGA hats. The president is guessing shoe sizes and handing out dress shoes to friends and advisers. https://t.co/o7e17Iq0fm — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) March 9, 2026

Weyco’s lawsuit was filed before a significant Supreme Court ruling that changed the landscape of the dispute. On February 20, the court ruled that IEEPA does not allow the President to impose tariffs, stating that the power to impose tariffs lies with Congress. Reuters reported that this ruling paved the way for importers to seek refunds for duties they had already paid, though there were still concerns about how the refund process would work.

Weyco has stated that the tariffs severely impacted its business. In its fourth-quarter earnings report, the company mentioned it paid about $16 million in additional tariffs in 2025 and had filed a lawsuit to reclaim those amounts. Its CEO, Tom Florsheim, told Spectrum News 1 that the company once faced a tariff rate of 145% on shoes imported from China and had spent millions handling the policy.

Florsheim said the company attempted to move production to India to lessen the impact of the China tariffs, but new duties were imposed there as well. “From a business planning standpoint, it’s been almost impossible,” he explained to Spectrum. In another interview with the same outlet, he added, “Businesses need certainty,” as companies awaited guidance on whether and when refunds would be issued.

Donald Trump reportedly bought $145 Florsheim dress shoes for his cabinet, guessing sizes, leaving Marco Rubio wearing an oversized pair. The Backstreet Boots. pic.twitter.com/QedzWYYieK — The Vivlia (@TVivlia) March 11, 2026

The lawsuit is notable due to Trump’s public connection to Florsheim shoes. Recent reports stated that Trump has worn the brand’s leather Oxfords and gifted pairs to Cabinet officials, advisers, and allies. Newsweek reported that Florsheim has attracted attention because several accounts described Trump favoring the shoes and giving them to people close to him. Business Insider noted that the shoes retail for about $145 a pair.

Currently, Weyco’s case is on hold. Court records indicate that the case has been stayed while lower courts navigate the implications of the Supreme Court’s IEEPA ruling and the process for tariff refunds. Reuters reported earlier this month that over 2,000 lawsuits have been filed as importers seek a share of more than $130 billion in potential refunds. This leaves the trade court and customs officials to manage what could be one of the largest tariff repayment efforts in recent years.

Even after the Supreme Court’s decision, the trade conflict continues. Weyco mentioned in its earnings report that Trump responded by announcing a 10% across-the-board tariff under a different legal authority. This means the company’s lawsuit regarding IEEPA tariffs may recover some past costs, but uncertainty about future import duties remains.