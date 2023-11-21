Trump Family’s Travel Expenses Were Over $140,000 in the First Month Right After Donald Left Office

According to Secret Service data obtained by Crew the first 30 days after Donald Trump left office, the family spent more than $140,000 on travel expenses. However, that sum is expected to be far greater if Trump's Bedminster, Palm Beach, and Briarcliff, New York, estates are included. These incidents are unique since they happened after Joe Biden's inauguration when the former president's children lost their Secret Service protection. Donald Trump took the unprecedented step of allowing his immediate family and three of his top appointees an additional six months of immunity.

Following the conclusion of Donald Trump's turbulent presidency, ABC News reported in January 2021 that Trump's four adult children and their two wives will continue to receive Secret Service protection for an extra six months. Similarly, Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and other prominent staff members were still under security precautions. As is customary, the Secret Service did not explain the reasoning for its decision to remove security from Trump's family and close associates. Although first children are commonly insured, this privilege is normally granted to minors and college students alone. Former government officials often do not have the same privileges after they leave office. Barron Trump, the couple's kid, will have protection until he is 16, while Trump and Melania will have lifetime security.

Since their father left office, the Trump children have allegedly continued to use taxpayers' money for their frequent travels and US Secret Service security. In the first 30 days after Trump's exit from the White House, his children's travel cost more than $140,000, according to USSS statistics. Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and their three children spent over $90,000 on a trip in January 2021, with over half of that amount going toward transportation expenditures. Trump decided to keep his family's Secret Service protection until July, leaving taxpayers to cover the cost of agents who will now accompany his children on all official trips. The Daily Beast revealed at the time that Kushner's nine-day trip to the United Arab Emirates cost taxpayers $12,950 only in hotel bills to accommodate his Secret Service protection.

According to FOIA documents acquired by CNN, former President Donald Trump at the time spent his first five months out of Washington surrounded by a handsomely compensated group of workers. Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence, who got around 20% of the $2.6 million amount authorized to both men according to the Presidential Transaction Act, had paid their retained staff a total of $1.26 million as of May. The single payment for transition operations, which is maintained by the General Services Administration during a former president's first six months out of office, is normally allocated for rent for a suitable office space, personnel wages and benefits, and printing and postal expenditures. However, the majority of Trump's available funds have been used to pay several former White House staffers who remained by his side at his Mar-a-Lago estate in South Florida.

