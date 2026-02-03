Trump Faces Backlash for Awkward Remark to Recent Widower: “Empathy Is Foreign to Him”

U.S. President Donald Trump has made a name for himself for saying the wrong things at the wrong times. From going off topic while talking about something to making poorly worded comments about tragedies, Trump’s inappropriate words rarely come as a surprise.

Recently, the President proved again that he can just say anything about a situation, even if it involves a deep personal tragedy. His latest remarks involved Arkansas Rep. Steve Womack, with whom he had an awkward encounter following the death of Womack’s wife, Terri Lynn Williams Womack.

The exchange between the two took place in the Oval Office as Trump signed a bill to end the partial government shutdown as several Republican leaders surrounded him. The President called Womack forward and clasped his hands, announcing that the Republican leader had a “rough week or so.”

Trump on Steve Womack, whose wife just died: “He had a good marriage. A good marriage is better than a bad marriage, but it makes it a little bit tougher when something like that happens.” pic.twitter.com/QwX2KwTokG — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2026

He then added, “An incredible wife who passed away, she was an incredible woman, and everybody knows it, everybody up here, we’re with you all the way.” He then proceeded to comment on Womack’s marriage, saying, “He had a good marriage. A good marriage is better than a bad marriage. A good marriage is better than a bad marriage, but it makes it a little bit tougher when something like that happens.”

The video documenting Trump’s words of condolence to Womack naturally drew netizens’ attention, who started blasting him for his lack of empathy and the understanding of what to say to a man who has lost his wife of 41 years. One user commented on X, “Empathy is foreign to Trump.” Another one added, “He really has no social graces, does he. Literally none.”

One user took a jab at Trump’s own marriages, saying, “‘A good marriage is better than a bad marriage’ – Expert in bad marriages.” Another user added, “Watching him speak about the loss of a LOVED ONE – Trump has no understanding of what empathy or sympathy is.” Yet another user said, “So astoundingly self-absorbed. He should know all about bad marriages. He’s an expert at all three of the ones he had.”

Womack’s wife passed away in late January, and in a statement he released on January 20, it really did seem that he had a good marriage. His statement read, “Sunday afternoon, Heaven welcomed an angel. My wife of 41 years, Terri Womack, went to live in eternity with Jesus. My heart is broken, and that space remains without her presence.”

The statement further added, “I take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering in pain and is at peace evermore. Her legacy of love will live in the hearts of all who knew her. Our family appreciates the outpouring of prayers and support. You have all honored her in such a special way, and we are eternally grateful.”

Womack’s statement also described Terri’s professional life, highlighting how she worked gracefully with various courts. Trump’s comment to the man who lost his beloved wife last month drew instant criticism as people accused of being insensitive.

Yet, as one user pointed out, “These Republicans are extraordinary. They have no shame, no dignity. Trump says these things about their loved ones, and they smile. I’ve never seen such cravenness.”

While most of the comments criticized Trump, Womack’s behavior also came under scrutiny, even though it would have almost been impossible for him to say something to Trump at that moment for fear of falling out of favor with Trump.