Donald Trump’s ‘Bilateral Drop Foot’ Theory Goes Viral As Netizens Say the White House Is ‘Lying Bigly’ About His Health

Every month, a new clip of Donald Trump’s declining health comes into the spotlight, with viewers pointing to moments of apparent drowsiness and forgetfulness. A new video is now sparking discussion about his physical movement. Trump, who has been dubbed as “Sleepy Don” by the internet, has been caught dozing off during important White House meetings.

The fact that the MSM breathlessly scrutinized Biden’s health yet are silent on 79 year-old Donald Trump falling asleep during a press conference yesterday shows just how broken the media is. pic.twitter.com/hKEovffVGp — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) April 24, 2026

The Daily Beast reported on the matter, stating, “Eighty percent of nights when he could be sleeping, he’s posting.” The publication has compared the timing of Trump’s Truth Social posts and called it “extremely alarming.” “He is so regularly posting at times like 2:45 a.m.— which I think everybody knows nothing good happens at 2:45 a.m.— 1 a.m., 12:30 a.m,” the publication reported. “There’s one day in which he posted 18 times between midnight and 2:45, so there’s no way that he’s having any healthy sleep.”

It’s clear the president is sleep-deprived, and Donald Trump himself has admitted it, saying he gets four to five hours of sleep. That said, while sleep deprivation is clearly affecting the 79-year-old’s attention during public appearances, his physical health seems to be suffering as well.

The internet, wearing its tinfoil hat, has been quick to guess about Donald Trump’s health, with a range of theories circulating online. “Trump has bilateral drop foot. He wears braces for it (since 2023),” one user wrote on X.” He’s swinging his foot around to pick it up and move it forward. They’re LYING about his health BIGLY.”

The constant McDonalds meals are finally catching up to him. — Jennifer Freedom 🇺🇸 (@JenEllen773) May 2, 2026

Foot drop, wrongly referred to by the user as “drop foot”, is a condition where a person faces trouble lifting the front part of their foot. According to the Cleveland Clinic, this happens “due to weakness or paralysis of the muscles that lift it.” It can also often point to a nerve-related issue.

In the user’s video, Trump can clearly be seen dragging his feet. “It is exactly why the fat p***phile fell on his fat face at the WHCD when the SS tried to remove him. Then he goes on live TV to lie about it in an interview,” one user wrote, referring to Trump’s fall during his last assassination attempt.

“Those braces aren’t working well. He still wobbles like a W**bil,” another user added. Online discussion has also focused on a noticeable bulge in Trump’s clothing. While some users claim he is wearing leg braces, others allege he is wearing diapers. That said, there is no verified evidence supporting these claims.

“Well, when you’re carrying around 300 pounds of torso slob on a couple of chicken legs, that will happen,” another user wrote, mocking the president’s overweight physique. A second added, “The constant McDonald’s meals are finally catching up to him,” referring to the 79-year-old’s need for constantly ordering McDonald’s, as shown by the White House video showing the president accepting a DoorDash delivery.