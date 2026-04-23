Donald Trump Sparks New Dementia Worries After Bizarre Claim About His Age

President Donald Trump announced new tax provisions in Nevada on Wednesday aimed at exempting tips and Social Security benefits from federal taxation, while also drawing attention for comments regarding his age.

The president said the changes are part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” legislation he signed last year. Under the plan, workers in the service and hospitality industries, including waiters and casino staff, would not pay taxes on tips or overtime pay.

Trump said the legislation includes a provision to exempt Social Security benefits from taxes for approximately 51 million Americans. The deduction would not apply to the lowest or highest income earners.

According to the Irish Star, the president said, “In addition to no tax on Social Security, over 51 million seniors now pay [nothing].”

During the address, Donald Trump, who is 79, said he does not consider himself a member of that age demographic. He noted, “Seniors are loving me, and I love them. Of course, I’m not a senior, so you know…'”

Trump: I’m not a senior. I cater to the seniors, but I don’t happen to be a senior myself pic.twitter.com/LqV6JPqYOD — Acyn (@Acyn) April 17, 2026

These comments sparked a massive reaction among the public on social media. In the United States, the federal government and various agencies generally classify individuals age 65 and older as senior citizens.

SWING STATE PUSH: Trump visits Nevada and Arizona this week to sell tax cuts ahead of midterms in ‘Working Families Tax Cuts’ tour. https://t.co/6QlmmQz16k — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) April 16, 2026

Critics questioned the president’s self-assesment, noting he will turn 80 in June. Some opponents expressed concern regarding his cognitive health. One user wrote, “My mother also says this, and she is 75. But she has confirmed dementia and sometimes thinks she is still 48 so….. Tracks.” Another user wrote, “This statement alone is evidence in his 25th Amendment trial.”

Another user noted, “The dementia has gotten so bad that he doesn’t know how old he is anymore.”

One commenter posted, “He’s a delusional, malignant narcissist. The sooner he is removed and his administration replaced with competent, serious adults, the better. For all of us.”

Lastly, another user chimed in posting a picture of Trump in a diaper where the caption reads, “Delusion, Denial and Dementia…”:

Medical experts have not released any official reports confirming health issues or cognitive deterioration. The White House has not issued a statement regarding the president’s health following the Nevada event.