President Donald Trump had McDonald’s delivered to the White House by DoorDash, which officials described as the first such delivery.

The delivery was made by Sharon Simmons, who is known online as “DoorDash Grandma.” According to USA Today, her presence was intended to highlight the benefits of the “No Tax on Tips” policy. Some social media users described the interaction as awkward.

Sharon Simmons has worked with DoorDash since 2022, completing more than 14,000 deliveries. She praised Trump’s “No Tax on Tips” policy, saying it helped her save more than $11,000.

President Trump appeared to accept a McDonald’s order from a “Doordash Grandma” before addressing the media at the White House. pic.twitter.com/qvrTHAwS4m — ABC News (@ABC) April 13, 2026

During the interaction, Simmons said her husband had been fighting cancer. She said the savings helped support her family financially.

“It has helped my family out immensely and I definitely appreciate it,” she told Trump, according to Fox Business.

This interaction was followed by a press meeting where Trump asked Sharon, “You’re really nice. Would you like to do a little news conference with me with these people?” He added, “These are not the nicest people, they’re not nice like you.”

BuzzFeed reported that Sharon was there to commemorate the first anniversary of the policy that stemmed from the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. According to the policy, certain workers will no longer have to pay tax on some of the tips they earn.

However, these tax deductions would apply only to tips up to $25,000. Anything beyond that would still be taxed normally. The policy is scheduled to remain in effect through 2028.

The policy also applies only to certain qualified tips, such as voluntary tips, tips not negotiated between the parties, and tips determined solely by the person giving them.

There are also specific payment methods that would be counted. For example, tips paid in cash, check, credit/debit card, gift card, PayPal, or other electronic apps would qualify.

BuzzFeed also highlighted some other random moments, where Trump asked Sharon, “And I think you voted for me? You think?” To which she replied, “Ah, maybe.”

Afterward, Trump repeated claims about Democrats cheating in votes and later pivoted to directly ask Sharon a question. He said, “They want to have open borders. They want to have men playing in women’s sports. Do you think that men should play in women’s sports?”

Sharon just replied, “I really don’t have an opinion on that.”

Trump: Do you think that men should play in women’s sports? DoorDash worker: I really don’t have an opinion on that. I’m here on no tax on tips. pic.twitter.com/xK37vNQH5R — Acyn (@Acyn) April 13, 2026

When Trump reportedly did not believe her, she stressed, “No, no, I’m here about…”

Trump added, “Pizza?” to which she said, “No Tax on Tips.”

Netizens have come forward to post their reactions to the whole interaction.

One user wrote, “That woman’s life flashed before her eyes,” while another noted, “her shirt saying DoorDash grandma is very bleak, peak late stage capitalism. she should be retired and drinking coffee on her porch, not doing food deliveries.”