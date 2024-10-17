Trump Didn't Seem to Care Much About Fainting Audience Members: "It's Ok. We Lose Weight"

During a recent town hall in Oaks, Pennsylvania, Donald Trump had to pause his speech midway after a few attendees fainted due to excessive heat. Trump made several remarks about the situation, but based on his comments, it was surprising to see that he didn’t seem particularly concerned about the fainting attendees. Later in the event, Trump also paused the Q&A session and shifted the atmosphere by playing music.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo By Spencer Platt

As the first person received medical attention, Trump took a moment to thank both the early-arriving rally-goers and the doctors on hand. However, after the second person fainted, Trump paused his speech and said, "Personally I enjoy this, you know. We lose weight. We can do this, lose four or five pounds, it's OK with me." Noem added to this, "Kamala Harris isn't doing this." Trump laughed at Kristi Noem's joke about the building not having an air conditioner, agreeing that in today’s economy, it wouldn't be affordable. As reported by Newsweek, Trump then questioned, "Would anybody else like to faint? Please raise your hand."

Trump later requested to open the doors of the hall to let in some air but was informed that it wasn't possible due to security concerns. He then informed everyone present that both the people receiving treatment were doing fine. However, rather than going back to the Q&A session, Trump transformed the event into an unplanned musical concert. He began with one of his favorite songs, Luciano Pavarotti's Ave Maria. For the next 40 minutes, the former president swayed to the music on stage while some attendees began to leave early, as reported by The Independent.

According to a Trump representative, the former president turned the town hall event into a musical concert to lighten everyone's mood and make them feel more joyful. Another Trump spokesman, Steven Cheung, commented on Twitter, attributing the fainting to the audience's sheer excitement. At the Pennsylvania town hall, he described the scene as a "total lovefest". Similar opinions regarding the incident were later expressed by Trump on his Truth Social platform. He wrote, "We started playing music while we waited, and just kept it going. So different, but it ended up being a GREAT EVENING!"

Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early pic.twitter.com/6r0TE2qCYM — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 15, 2024

Meanwhile, Kamala HQ, the rapid-response team for Harris's campaign, didn’t hold back on their critique. They claimed that Trump was looking lost, confused, and frozen on stage. Democrat Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., also shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter). He termed the situation "sad" for the former president and offered his sympathies. He continued by saying that Trump appeared to be "brain dead" and he urged his family to intervene and get him some assistance. Trump's aides, however, presented a different image. They maintained that his move had delighted the crowd in the swing state. According to USA Today, they said that Harris and the Democrats were taking cheap shots as they were afraid of losing.