Trump Wowed by a 'Beautiful Woman' at Rally — Then Complained About a 'Crazy' Thing Instantly

Presidential candidate Donald Trump visited Arizona, a crucial swing state, this recent weekend, intending to reclaim it for the Republican Party after its shift to Joe Biden in 2020. During his campaign speech, Trump was momentarily stunned by the presence of a female supporter. He paused his speech midway to praise her beauty. But in doing so, he also expressed frustration with modern political correctness, saying it prevented him from speaking his mind freely.

When Trump boasted about the huge crowd at his rally, a woman from the audience said it was “Because we love you!” Following a loud round of applause, Trump tried to acknowledge and compliment her. Praising the woman's beauty, Trump said, "Where is that woman? Stand up! Look at her. Wow! I would say that's beautiful," as reported by the New York Post.

"Is she your wife? You know what? I would say she's a beautiful woman but if I did say that my political career, you're not allowed to say that. So I'm not allowed to call you a beautiful woman," he added, as reported by the Daily Mail. Trump then turned away as if he was done but softly said, “But she is!” Soon after complimenting her, Trump added, “It’s crazy what’s gone on! You have to be politically correct, nowadays.”

Political correctness and the 'woke mind virus' are key topics for the former president, and he has often not shied away from making his feelings known about the same. Nonetheless, many social media users criticized the ex-POTUS' remark on the beautiful woman. Taking to the comment section of a post the Daily Mail made on Instagram, one user mockingly wrote, "He's like that really traumatizing ex that never goes away." Another person commented, "You just did say that. I would be pissed if I was your wife." Several other users labeled his comments as cringe and weird.

After praising the woman, Trump shifted his focus back to his rally, speaking about border security, a key issue of his campaign. He promised in his speech that if re-elected, he would add up to 10,000 extra agents to the border patrol. Furthermore, Trump claimed that he would seek Congressional support for a 10% increase in these agents' salaries. He also mentioned a $10,000 signing and retention bonus.

However, the Harris campaign immediately dismissed these claims, labeling them as 'phony.' They emphasized that he had previously made similar commitments about border security but had not done anything about that. According to Matt Corridoni, a spokesman for the Harris campaign, Trump 'killed the bipartisan border bill.' This could have increased border security and had the backing of the Border Patrol, as per the Washington Post.

Still, during his Arizona rally on Sunday, the National Border Patrol Council endorsed the former President. As reported by The Hill, Border Patrol agent Paul Perez stated, “America, I have a message for you. If we allow border czar Harris to win this election, every city, every community in this great country is going to go to hell." The Council also posted about its endorsement of Trump on X (formerly Twitter).