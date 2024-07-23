Here's How Much Money Kamala Harris's Campaign Raised After Biden Dropped Out of the Presidential Race

Since President Joe Biden withdrew from the race, Democrats have contributed $81 million to Vice President Kamala Harris' presidential campaign. With almost 888,000 contributors making donations of less than $200 on the first day of Harris' presidential run, it marks probably the biggest 24-hour stretch of campaign financing in presidential history, BBC reported.

NEW from @KamalaHQ >>



We raised $81 MILLION in the first 24 hours of her campaign.



That is the LARGEST 24 hour raise in history. pic.twitter.com/0oE8dZkxsX — Ammar Moussa (@ammarmufasa) July 22, 2024

“As of 9 pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle," ActBlue wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election."

UPDATE: As of 9pm ET, grassroots supporters have raised $46.7 million through ActBlue following Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign launch. This has been the biggest fundraising day of the 2024 cycle. Small-dollar donors are fired up and ready to take on this election 🔥 — ActBlue (@actblue) July 22, 2024

The New York Times reports that since the 2020 election, this day has seen the highest amount of online Democratic donations, per The Blast. The spike in internet contributions reached an all-time peak of $11.5 million in just one hour. As of 5 AM Eastern Time, her campaign said that she had raised $49.6 million. The party swiftly pulled together behind Harris, sparking a wave of donations.

The money will help replenish a war chest that was in danger of running out as Biden saw a lot of top dollar donors leave in the aftermath of a disastrous debate. Roughly $10 million more had been raised on ActBlue in the hours following the early-morning statement made by the Harris campaign. All online contributions made on the ActBlue platform, including those for left-leaning charity organizations and candidates for the House and Senate, are shown on the ticker. A study by the Times found that Harris had received over 70% of every dollar given on the platform.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

Harris has pledged enough delegates to be the presumed Democratic nominee for president if they all follow through on their pledges. The day after Harris declared her candidacy, several Democratic state parties, including those with sizable delegations from states like California and New York, declared that all of their delegates would back her, per ABC News.

This is noteworthy because Harris does not automatically receive the delegates that Biden acquired during the primaries; instead, delegates are still free to "vote their conscience." Harris has obtained non-binding commitments from at least 2,208 delegates, surpassing the threshold of 1,975 delegates required to earn the nomination.

"When I announced my campaign for President, I said I intended to go out and earn this nomination. Tonight, I am proud to have secured the broad support needed to become our party’s nominee, and as a daughter of California, I am proud that my home state’s delegation helped put our campaign over the top. I look forward to formally accepting the nomination soon," Harris said in a statement. "This election will present a clear choice between two different visions. Donald Trump wants to take our country back to a time before many of us had full freedoms and equal rights," she added.