Trump Defends Brigitte Macron with Comments About Appearance, Blasts Owens Over Gender Claims

President Donald Trump launched a no-holds-barred attack on his former MAGA allies. And while blasting Candace Owens, he weighed in on the gender conspiracy theories surrounding Brigitte Macron. He rejected those claims and called her a “highly respected” figure.

In a lengthy post on his Truth Social platform, Trump lashed out at former allies including Tucker Carlson, Candace Owens, Megyn Kelly, and Alex Jones. He was particularly vicious to them because he felt they were undermining his policies, especially since the military operation began in Iran, following Operation Epic Fury.

Trump branded them as “stupid people,” and even said they have “low IQs,” because they don’t support the U.S. engaging in a war with Iran. Previously, these were hard-core MAGA supporters because they really believed in the “America First” agenda, and that meant not getting involved in foreign wars for the sake of other countries.

PRESIDENT TRUMP on TruthSocial: 🇺🇸 I know why Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones have all been fighting me for years, especially by the fact that they think it is wonderful for Iran, the Number One State Sponsor of Terror, to have a Nuclear Weapon —… pic.twitter.com/bXq62kJklq — Donald J Trump Posts TruthSocial (@TruthTrumpPost) April 9, 2026

While ranting against these conservative figures, Trump spoke about the ongoing gender conspiracy theories about Brigitte Macron that allege that she was born male. One of the people promoting these theories, has been Owens. And Trump made sure to call her out on it.

He started out by calling her “‘Crazy’ Candace Owens,” the same woman that he once labeled as a “very smart thinker.” Trump then decided to defend Macron while lambasting Owens at the same time.

He wrote that Owens “accuses the Highly Respected First Lady of France of being a man, when she is not, and will hopefully win lots of money in the ongoing lawsuit.” Owens has repeatedly claimed that Macron was a boy at birth and that her name was Jean-Michel Trogneux, resulting in Macron filing a lawsuit against her in July 2025. In January, she won several French lawsuit for cyberbullying and defamation for the same conspiracy theories.

Trump then went personal, attacking the way that Owens looks. He penned, “Actually, to me, the First Lady of France is a far more beautiful woman than Candace, in fact, it’s not even close!”

🚨 WATCH: Candace Owens just poured gasoline on the Macron lawsuit, straight-up telling Brigitte, “You were born a man and you’ll die a man… See you in court.” She’s pledging to fight “on behalf of the entire world,” daring the French First Family to drag this into discovery. pic.twitter.com/oPWPBcxjmP — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) July 24, 2025

Interestingly, this is not the first time that Trump has complimented Macron’s looks. During a visit to the Hôtel des Invalides in 2017, he flattered Brigitte in front of her husband, Emmanuel Macron. “You’re in such good shape,” he said to her.

However, Trump defending Brigitte comes at a time when there has been some tension between him and President Macron. At the beginning of April, Trump mocked Macron in front of some NATO members while asking them for help. Referring to a video where Brigitte seemed to be shoving her husband’s face away, Trump said, “I call up France, Macron, whose wife treats him extremely badly. Still recovering from the right to the jaw.”

Macron only responded to the mockery while he was in South Korea. He called Trump’s words “neither elegant, nor up to standard.” He thought so little about the remark that he added, “I am not going to respond to them – they do not merit a response. On Thursday, Macron threw a jab Trump’s way. Speaking about the way his allies are perceiving him with the war in Iran, he said, ” “Perhaps you shouldn’t talk every day.”