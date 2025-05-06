Trump Declares Two New Holidays—But You’ll Still Be Expected to Show Up to Work

Be it the trade war or Trump tariffs, he is always in the headlines for being controversial. Leave it to Donald Trump to keep both officials and the public talking about him.

He just declared two new national holiday plans. But before you get too happy, there will be working days and Americans will not be shut down on those days.

He is planning to declare May 8 and November 11 to be new national holidays. He said the documentation will be processed, and the days will be declared as holidays. This is to commemorate America winning the First and Second World Wars.

He said America already has too many holidays, so no need to close the country for these holidays. But November 11 and May 8 will be holidays to remember World War I and World War II. Moreover, he said there are no more days left in the year to declare something important.

Not letting people take the day off on these days coincides with his statement, “We were Workers then, and we are Workers now.” He is emphasizing that working while celebrating these days is an important part of being a good citizen.

BREAKING 🚨 Donald Trump has announced two National Holidays for WINNING WW1 and WW2 🔥 THESE ARE THE HOLIDAYS WE SHOULD ALL BE CELEBRATING HUGE pic.twitter.com/18NmuWFBsH — MAGA Voice (@MAGAVoice) May 5, 2025

Trump wanted to ensure that America celebrates its role in the victory, as they don’t do it already like other countries. So, he requires May 8 to be the Victor Day. He notes America’s role in the victory and says it was only accomplished because of us. Furthermore, he says that war might have been won by other countries if the US hadn’t been there.

Many critics have already come forward to clarify that the US did not win the second war in May. Moreover, the European allies celebrate the date as Victory Day. On this date, Germany surrendered and stopped their atrocities.

However, the US was still at war with Japan, which ended in 1945. It was from the US side that they dropped the infamous atomic bombs. The Japanese were forced to surrender after the bombing.

Donald Trump declared May 8 and November 11 as new U.S. national holidays to celebrate victories in World Wars I and II. He criticized the U.S. for not celebrating these victories, emphasizing America’s crucial role in the Allied triumph. pic.twitter.com/AqMaQURz1y — Geopoliti𝕏 Monitor (@GeopolitixM) May 6, 2025

There were so many reactions to Trump’s announcement that these days are holidays. Some were disappointed not to get the designated day off. Keith Olbermann, the former MSNBC host, posted that Trump is a moron.

Trump also plans to change the current Veterans Day, November 11. Until now, the day has been celebrated for love of the nation, serving the country, and patriotism. So, Veterans will be pressed about the change of the day.

The Veterans hold this day close to their hearts, so to switch the day with something else may not make sense to them. Several citizens have already criticized this move.