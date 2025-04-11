Penguins Are The Real Winners of Trump’s Trade War—Reactions Are Too Funny to Ignore!

After the stock markets crashed and people panicked over Trump‘s tariffs, the POTUS finally decided to pause the extreme tariffs. Trump has decided to put tariffs on different regions from 10% to 60%, which would have raised the price of imported goods.

Several people would have been impacted by these tariffs. On April 9th, the US president declared a pause that ensured people were relieved and the stock market recovered as well.

Well, penguins were also a part of the celebrations soon after tariffs were lifted. A colony of penguins was under the impact of the tariffs. Trump’s tariffs were also applied to islands in Australian territory where humans don’t reside, but are home to penguins. The two islands–McDonald and Heard are only accessible by boat from Perth. A tariff of 10% was applied to goods for America even when the place was home to penguins. Being a remote island, the place isn’t accessible by any other means.

Netizens were quick to slam Trump because of his lack of a plan for the tariffs. They think he may go back to tariffs again in a few days. While people have given their opinions, penguins on social media have also been relentless. An account on threads, @PenguinsAgainstTrump, was the voice of penguins during the whole ordeal.

Outstanding memes capturing the absurdity of Trump’s tariff on penguin inhabited Heard & McDonald Islands #owngoal #PowerToThePenguins pic.twitter.com/AETymaLFdC — Eddie Lloyd (@worldzonfire) April 4, 2025

Thousands of people follow the account and are engaging with it. The account has been so famous that another popular account, Larry the Cat, has shown its support for the penguins. Now that Trump’s tariffs are lifted, the page posted a gif of dancing penguins from Madagascar. This is a huge victory for the penguins. The post really signified the reaction of penguins winning against Trump tariffs.

Even the broadcaster Robert Peston wrote: “The penguins of Heard Island and the McDonald Islands stared down the American president and won.” One X user posted that Trump might just be competing with China and Russia however, he chose to pick on penguins inhabiting remote islands only. Moreover, the hashtag #PowerToThePenguins has been catching up on social media to show support for them.

Penguins’ reaction to winning a trade war against Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/xs5uZyenOv — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) April 9, 2025

This has been a hilarious moment for social media. It also shows how everyone is rejoicing in the victory and how the impact of tariffs could have been. The relief may be temporary, but at least the penguins are happy in their natural habitat.

We can see how gravely the Trump tariffs would have impacted the world. Even the animals and birds would have been impacted by the trade war. That’s why people were so pressed about the whole matter. Even now there is not much clarity on the tariffs. If Trump changes his decision, he might come up with new tariff plans. Overall, it will topple the economy and impact everyone, especially the common person.