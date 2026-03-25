Trump Comments on Markwayne Mullin’s Ethnicity During DHS Swearing-In Ceremony

President Donald Trump seemed a bit taken aback by the new Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s ethnicity during his introduction.

During Mullin’s swearing-in ceremony at the White House on March 24, Trump said, “As the only Native American. Didn’t know that. Huh? Let me look at you. Uhh. I think that’s alright,” as seen in the video clip below. Mullin, an enrolled member of the Cherokee Nation, had just taken the oath to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Mullin’s appointment was historic for Trump’s Cabinet. Multiple reports identified him as the first Native American to hold a Cabinet post in Trump’s administration. He was sworn in one day after the Senate confirmed him to replace Kristi Noem as Homeland Security Secretary.

The White House ceremony quickly caught attention online, not just because of Trump’s impromptu reaction, but also due to the timing. This ceremony occurred during a major transition at one of the administration’s most politically charged agencies.

Trump introduces Markwayne Mullin: “As the only Native American — I didn’t know that. Huh? Let me look at you. Uhh. I think that’s alright.” pic.twitter.com/yWCIpZyTTV — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

DHS oversees immigration enforcement, airport security, the Secret Service, FEMA, and Customs and Border Protection. Mullin takes over at a time when the department faces a partial shutdown and renewed political battles over immigration policy.

Mullin, 48, has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters in Congress. Before joining the Cabinet, he served in the Senate after five terms in the House. He describes himself as a family man from Westville, Oklahoma.

He is also known nationally for his MMA background and for a confrontational political style that has sometimes caused controversy. NPR reported during his confirmation that senators questioned him about his past statements and temperament, while also noting his membership in the Cherokee Nation.

Mullin’s relationship with Trump has been personal. In an Associated Press report before his confirmation, Mullin mentioned that their bond grew stronger after Trump expressed concern for his son following a serious wrestling injury in 2020.

Markwayne Mullin: “I think that’s the most nervous I’ve ever been. It just seems surreal being in the Oval Office and having the president of the United States speak so highly of me and know my family by name. It’s humbling.” pic.twitter.com/7CjTaH0Tlf — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026

“You know, someone loves your kids, you’re going to love that guy forever,” Mullin said at a 2024 campaign rally, according to the AP. During his Senate hearing, Mullin noted that Trump checked on his family during that difficult time, telling lawmakers, “We were acquaintances before that. We’ve been friends ever since.”

At his confirmation hearing, Mullin aimed to reassure lawmakers that he could lead the department effectively, despite criticism from both parties. “I can have different opinions with everybody in this room. But as Secretary of Homeland, I’ll be protecting everybody, including Kentucky, as much as I will my own backyard in Oklahoma,” he said, according to NPR’s transcript of the hearing coverage.

Trump’s comment at the swearing-in did not change the main focus of the event, but it became one of its most talked-about moments. This exchange added another unscripted line to a ceremony meant to emphasize a loyal political ally taking charge of a department crucial to Trump’s second-term agenda.