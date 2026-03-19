Markwayne Mullin Faces Tough Questions on Conduct During Confirmation Hearing

Markwayne Mullin faced scrutiny over his temperament at the recent Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmation hearing. The committee members reportedly questioned Mullin’s character and temperament, including alleged anger management concerns.

Considering the aftermath of the fatal Minneapolis ICE shootings, the top brass appears to be thorough in the hunt for the next Secretary of Homeland Security. They are examining Mullin’s background closely, particularly his past comments and conduct.

According to reports by CNN, Mullin’s temperament was brought up by the Homeland Security Committee Chairman, Rand Paul, who has had prior disagreements with Mullin. Rand mentioned an alleged confrontation with constituents who were angry about Mullin opposing the chairman’s Amendment.

🚨 WATCH: In an unprecedented move, Senate HSGAC Chairman Rand Paul — a Republican — rolls clips during confirmation hearing of DHS Sec. nominee Markwayne Mullin praising violence. Paul is staunchly opposed to Mullin for how he praised the unprovoked assault on Paul. pic.twitter.com/KhUspOrExS — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) March 18, 2026

Mullin reportedly voted against Paul’s amendment to end funding for refugee resettlement programs. The Chairman also recounted the time Mullin referred to him as a “snake” when talking to the media, instead of explaining his vote, as pointed out by Paul.

Paul also recounted his 2017 assault, which Mullin had commented on in the past. On that note, Paul said, “I just wonder if someone who applauds violence against their political opponents is the right person to lead an agency that has struggled to use limits against the proper use of force.”

The two of them engaged in a brief argument over an apology, which did not resolve the dispute. While Paul wanted an apology, Mullin wanted to let bygones be bygones and requested a fair chance to be nominated.

Mullin pleaded with Paul, saying, “Let me earn your respect. Let me earn this job—I won’t fail you, and I won’t back down from a challenge.” Despite his request, there were still some who were critical and cautious of him. This is because of his alleged record of anger management.

🚨 Sen. John Fetterman publicly backs Sen. Markwayne Mullin for DHS Secretary, citing “consistent kindness and professionalism” from his experience working with him.pic.twitter.com/pEynsfY9u5 — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 18, 2026

Mullin acknowledged the “hurt feelings” of his peers and repeatedly nudged them to move on from the past for a better future. Democratic Senator John Fetterman, who was observing Mullin throughout, was reportedly impressed by him.

Fetterman acknowledged Mullin’s professionalism and kindness throughout the heated exchange between him and Paul. Unfortunately, the grilling did not stop there for Mullin. He has previously claimed military experience, which some committee members described as “stolen valor.”

About that, Mullin clarified that he did train with a “small contingent on a classified mission.” After another grilling session on his alleged experience with the U.S. military, things became emotional.

🚨 NOW: Sen. Markwayne Mullin becomes emotional while speaking about the love of his life during his DHS confirmation hearing. “We’ve had God on our side and her right beside me.” 🙏🏻pic.twitter.com/AWQiRnoG5Y — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) March 18, 2026

The discussion also touched on Mullin’s relationships with other political figures, including President Donald Trump. Mullin recalled the difficult time in his family when his son had reportedly suffered a serious brain injury in 2020.

He credited Trump for his son’s well-being when the child was reported to have had “no pulse” for 26 hours. Mullin claimed that the president had sent his private plane to transport the child to an elite neurorehabilitation center.

Mullin was in tears when narrating his story. But after three hours of talking, the Committee dismissed the meeting with an official vote on him pending. Senator Paul did update CNN exclusively about the meeting.

He said, “I think we’re sort of done.” Paul added, “I think we’ve gone about as far as I think we’re going to go. People have to make a judgment.” That judgment is what many are awaiting. Will Mullin officially get nominated, or will his past hinder his plans? A final decision has yet to be announced.