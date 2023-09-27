As lawmakers in Washington hurry to prevent a government shutdown, Donald Trump, who has been embroiled in a legal battle, used social media to warn Republicans against any compromises. In a dubious attempt to undermine the criminal proceedings against him, Trump has called on congressional Republicans to allow the government to shut down.

Even though federal criminal processes are excluded from shutdowns, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform on September 20, “A very important deadline is approaching at the end of the month,” about the deadline to pass a funding bill, per TAG 24.

“Republicans in Congress can and must defund all aspects of Crooked Joe Biden’s weaponized Government that refuses to close the Border, and treats half the Country as Enemies of the State," he wrote, per NBC News. “This is also the last chance to defund these political prosecutions against me and other Patriots.” Trump added, “They failed on the debt limit, but they must not fail now. Use the power of the purse and defend the Country!” He added, promoting the shutdown, “UNLESS YOU GET EVERYTHING, SHUT IT DOWN!” he added.

Trump's demand comes as House Republicans struggle to reach an agreement on a plan to avoid a government shutdown before the end of the month. A government shutdown would not delay Trump's criminal prosecution. His indictments in New York and Georgia would be unaffected, although his federal indictments — for allegedly mishandling classified documents and his role in the Jan. 6 insurgency — are criminal matters that have previously been shielded from shutdowns.

The judicial branch would be unaffected as well, with previous remarks from the department showing that it can operate for weeks even if financing is cut off.

Because a government shutdown would not halt criminal proceedings against Trump, some House Republican allies are attempting to rein in his prosecutors by inserting provisions in government funding legislation aimed at defunding or limiting law enforcement's ability to investigate the former president, claiming without evidence that his four indictments are a political hit job against him.

It is unclear whether the demands led by hardline Republicans will pass the House, given Republican infighting over law enforcement power. According to a Democratic aide, House Republicans have failed to adopt the Justice bill, one of two appropriations bills out of a total of 12. Demands to halt law enforcement in Trump's cases are also being met with opposition from congressional Democrats and the White House.

“Trump ordered House Republicans to shut down the government,” Democrat Hakeem Jeffries tweeted in response to Trump's statement. “These people are too extreme to ever be trusted,” he added.

Rep. Adam Schiff, a member of the House Judiciary Committee, lambasted Trump's proposal. “Let’s be clear about what the former president is saying here. House Republicans should shut down the government unless the prosecutions against him are shut down,” Schiff tweeted. “He would deny paychecks to millions of working families & devastate the US economy, all in the service of himself."

