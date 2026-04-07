Trump Claims Kim Jong Un Made Derogatory Remarks About Biden’s Mental Fitness

At a recent press conference held at the White House, President Donald Trump highlighted a mutual agreement between him and Kim Jong Un. He claimed that the leader of North Korea allegedly referred to former President Joe Biden as a “mentally r–arded person.”

In the press conference, Trump claimed that he and Kim Jong Un knew each other “very well,” and both reportedly shared the same sentiments about Biden’s mental well-being. While addressing the press, Trump revealed that Kim Jong Un would often praise him. He said, “He used to say very nice things about me.”

🚨🇺🇸🇯🇵🇰🇷🇦🇺 Trump questions U.S. alliances in Asia Donald Trump: “South Korea didn’t help us. Australia didn’t help us. Japan didn’t help us. We’ve got 50,000 soldiers in Japan, 45,000 in South Korea, to protect them from Kim Jong Un, whom I get along very well with.” pic.twitter.com/SytPCRT33A — king-Metallic🇿🇦 (@KMatallic) April 7, 2026

Shortly after, Trump recalled the North Korean leader’s reference to Biden. The MAGA leader said, “He used to call Joe Biden a mentally re–rded person, okay?” Trump continued, alleging that Kim had also called him against Biden. That included allegedly calling him a “nasty person.”

Kim Jong Un and his representatives have not yet confirmed or denied the allegations. They have yet to respond to Trump’s account of their conversation featuring Biden and his mental health.

Trump’s remarks came in response to a reporter’s question about the U.S. reportedly being at odds with NATO. The reporter also asked Trump whether the country was in danger because NATO wasn’t backing the U.S. amid their ongoing conflict with Iran.

Trump had immediately shut down claims and speculations about America being in any danger because of the lack of NATO support during the conflict with Iran. He then commented on countries he said supported him.

Donald Trump claims NATO is a “paper tiger” and says Vladimir Putin fears the United States, not NATO. The remark highlights his stance on global power and U.S. military strength.#Trump #Putin #NATO #Russia #USA pic.twitter.com/zw8RtYO4MG — DefenceMedia (@Defencemedia0) April 7, 2026

One of those countries, apart from North Korea, was Russia. When answering the reporter’s question, Trump alleged that Russia was afraid of America. He first claimed that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin was unafraid of NATO allies. According to Trump, Putin is allegedly “very afraid” of the U.S.

Russian officials have not commented on the claim. However, Trump also mentioned Russia and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

He also reportedly threw shade at some NATO countries, including Spain, that he said did not authorize landing access. This was shortly before the conflict between Iran and the U.S. began. The president mentioned that NATO had “gone out of its way” to avoid helping the U.S. during its conflict.

Trump also listed other countries that he claims “didn’t help.” Those were South Korea, Australia, and Japan. None of the countries has issued a comment in response to Trump’s remarks about being unhelpful during the USA’s conflict with Iran.

Never forget Joe Biden lied to his entire base when he said: “I don’t walk as easy as I used to. I don’t speak as smoothly as I used to. I don’t debate as well as I used to. But I know what I do know. I know how to tell the truth.”pic.twitter.com/LXN69T81dY — Moron Finder (@FoundAMoron) April 6, 2026

Trump often raises Biden’s mental health in Truth Social posts and press conferences. He also brings up the former president’s alleged clumsiness when climbing stairs, his reportedly jumbled speech, and more.

Despite joking about Biden’s mental health, Trump himself faces ridicule and scrutiny for his own cognitive abilities. Many internet pundits often share memes and clips featuring Trump reportedly slurring his words, stumbling on stairs, and even allegedly falling asleep during a serious meeting.