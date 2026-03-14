Trump Claims He Once Broke A Feud Involving Kobe Bryant: “I Was Breaking Up a Fight”

Donald Trump made a bold claim by saying that he once helped late Lakers star Kobe Bryant during a fight. The details of the part-rumor, part-legend dates back to the 1998 NBA All-Star Weekend in New York.

The President reportedly brought up this topic during his recent sit-down with Jake Paul, after the latter gave a speech at a rally in Kentucky and Trump predicted that Paul would run for office someday.

TMZ reported that the alleged fiasco took place inside an elevator in the Grand Hyatt. Trump, Jason Williams, Charles Oakley, and Kobe Bryant were reportedly inside that elevator when Williams allegedly threw a jab at the late Lakers star for not showing him proper respect.

The President said the moment was not a full-blown brawl, but he had to step in to pacify both sides. He described Kobe as “having a hard time with somebody,” and said he moved in to calm things down. He said, “Well, it wasn’t a fight. I was breaking up a fight. Which sometimes is more dangerous than being in a fight, right?”

Trump says breaking up a fight is more dangerous than being in a fight pic.twitter.com/gdhVfenkWW — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) March 13, 2026

Trump told Jake Paul that stepping between people in that situation “probably wasn’t a smart thing to do,” but that, in his telling, the matter ended without anyone getting seriously hurt.

“But now I like Kobe. Kobe was having a hard time with somebody, and it worked out fine,” Trump continued. “But yeah, I broke it up. Probably not a smart thing to do.”

The story has roots in NBA lore, and fans have often discussed how a 19-year-old Bryant allegedly squared off against Nets veteran Williams. Although some versions mention an elevator, others place the encounter in a hallway.

However, hoops fans are well aware of how such stories get exaggerated over time. So, paying any heed to such lore is harmless as long as it’s just a casual conversation near a hot dog stall. Meanwhile, what is new here is Trump’s direct confirmation of his own role in trying to end the confrontation.

Given that Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic accident in 2020, Trump’s claim could not be cross-checked. However, it is important to note that Bryant-Williams’s beef already has several versions of the original story. Now, Donald Trump’s version adds a fresh new page to it.

Netizens also took his statement with a grain of salt. One user wrote on X, “From someone who more than likely ran away from either of those scenarios. Yeah. I’ll buy that.” Another X user wrote, “Literally only Trump,” and added several laughing emojis.

Literally only Trump. 😂😂😂😂 He broke up a fight to help out Kobe Bryant who was “having a hard time with someone”.pic.twitter.com/RuM9xlS8jA — C3 (@C_3C_3) March 13, 2026

One other X user threw a sharp jab at Trump and wrote, “like he knows anything about fighting. He has goons and lawyers that do his fighting, he might smear his make-up.”

The topic came up during a wide-ranging interview on Jake Paul’s YouTube channel. Both spoke on various topics ranging from boxing to the President’s personal anecdotes. Meanwhile, Trump also said he plans to attend a planned UFC event, which is tied to the nation’s 250th anniversary.

For now, Trump’s statement regarding Kobe Bryant has ruffled the hoops community. Everything aside, the President of the United States definitely knows how to grind everyone’s gears and stay relevant in the news.